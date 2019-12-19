Prior to Rich Rehagen making public his plans to step aside as Nixa’s head coach at the football team’s banquet last Sunday, the Eagles never saw such an announcement coming.
“I was shocked,” junior linebacker Riley Childs said. “I teared up a little bit.”
“I was surprised,” junior quarterback Reid Potts said. ‘I had tears in my eyes. It was an emotional time. I made sure I got a picture with him.”
For the players, Rehagen has been Nixa's head coach for as long as they can remember. His 25-year tenure with the Eagles included him leading the program the past 13 years and previously being an assistant for 12 more seasons.
“It’s going to feel a lot different without him,” freshman running back Ramone Green said. “He’s been around for a long time. I don’t know what it's going to be like without him.”
Rehagen will be remembered by his players fondly.
“I built a really good relationship with him,” Childs said. “I’m sad to see him go. I was hoping he would stay for our senior year. But I guess it’s time for him to move on.”
“I respect him a lot,” said freshman running back Ramone Green, who averaged 5.3 yard a carry while gaining 587 yards this year. “He gave me a chance to play varsity as a freshman. That meant a lot to me. He saw me putting all my work in and trusted me.”
“I had a great relationship with him,” added Potts, who threw for 1,327 yards this year. “He got on to me at practice every once in a while. But he’s a great guy.”
The consensus among Childs, Potts and Green is Rehagen found the right balance between getting and holding their attention during practices while also getting to know them personally.
“Everyone knew he was there,” Green said, referring to Rehagen’s booming voice at practices. “He was pretty strict. He wanted to get the work done and wanted us to work hard. But he liked to joke around with us a little, too.”
Rehagen’s niche was defense and he worked with Nixa’s linebackers more than any other group. Childs, who led the Eagles with 105 tackles this year, appreciated the meticulous manner Rehagen ran practices.
“He made sure we did everything perfect,” Childs said. “He was very hard on us if we didn’t do it right, which was good. We need to be pushed. I spent a lot of time with him and he made me better.”
Whoever takes over for Rehagen will inherit some notable talent.
Childs, Potts and Green are among the leaders of an impressive group of returnees for next season. Other players from this year’s 5-6 team due to be back are defensive hybrid Clayton Uber, safety Kolyn Eli and linebacker Steven Ward. Childs, Ward Uber and Eli were four of Nixa’s top five tacklers this season.
Naturally, the Eagles are ultra-curious to see who their next head coach will be. They may have to wait a few months. The school has issued a statement that the new head coach is expected to be introduced in the spring.
“I haven’t pictured myself in high school with a different coach than coach Rehagen, so, it’s going to be weird,” Potts said. “I hope we have someone with good leadership skills who can get the team together. We’re all anxious who it will be. But we can only control what we can control and hit the weights.”
“I don’t know if he will be a completely different coach, or if he will be a coach the same as coach Rehagen,” Childs said. “I’m very anxious. It will be nail biting time. We’ll wait and see.”
