Sam Shuman knows better than to wait until the opening of track practices on March 2 to get himself in shape. The Spokane junior long-distance standout has been logging mile after mile all winter.
The cold weather hasn't deterred him.
"I looked at the KY3 app on my phone the other night while I was running and it was 9 degrees," Shuman said. "I saw what happened to me last summer, what running all summer did for me in cross country. So, running in the winter is very important. That's part of the grind.
"This year, I'm trying to get the school record in the 800, get a top-three in the mile and get first in the two-mile."
Shuman, who was third at the Class 2 State Cross Country Meet last fall, runs the streets near his family's home in Ozark or at the tracks in Spokane or Ozark. He attends Spokane since his mother has been a teacher there going on 11 years.
Shuman's dedication to running has remained true, even after working up a good sweat during practices and games as a point guard for the Owls' basketball . team.
"He finds the motivation to run after practices and games, I don't know how he does it," teammate Jackson Bray said.
"He’s a dedicated cross country and track kid," coach Kyle Johnson said. "But he loves basketball, too."
Shuman's progress as a ball-handler was never more evident than the manner in which he brought the ball upcourt steadily against Crane pressure last Friday. With Shuman setting up Spokane's offense, the Owls made a second-half comeback and pulled to within five points of the No. 4-ranked Pirates.
"I've never had that kind of pressure before. It shows me what I'm capable of," Shuman said. "My first year starting as a junior, I wasn't very confident at the beginning of the season. Working on my ball-handling is paying off."
Shuman relates being mindful to maintain his dribble has helped him as much as anything.
"You pick up the ball and they're going to be all over you and it's going to be hard to get it out," he said. "I'm one of the shorter guys on the floor. So, I can't pick it up."
"He’s come a long way as our point guard," Johnson said. "I trust him more and more every day."
Shuman is earning the attention of college track and cross country coaches. He's had recruiting correspondence from coaches at all levels, including NCAA D-I.
"I'm not going to focus on one school now," he said. "I'm going to leave my door open, work hard and see what I can get. I'm not going to get all cocky because of it. That's not who I am. It's going to motivate me to work even harder."
