“If you want to drink the water, you’ve got to get it from a well.”
Whether or not the residents of southeastern Nixa have ever listened to that line from an Ozark Mountain Daredevils song doesn’t matter much, but well water is a key component of the organized opposition to a proposed housing development.
Forest Heights is slated to sit on 73 acres near Tiffany Highlands and the Woods, subdivisions south of Missouri Highway 14. Another public hearing on the request to zone the property for residential homes was scheduled for Nov. 12.
The property sits south and east of Elegant Drive, or Old Bittersweet Road, east of Ozark Road and north of Muskego Road.
Springfield attorney John Price addressed the Nixa City Council at a hearing in late October, where he outlined a group of neighboring property owners’ environmental concerns about the proposal to put 236 buildable lots on the 73 acres.
“(Runoff water) is going to be discharged into what we call in the Ozarks a losing stream, which means it is a stream where water is literally sinking out of the bottom of the stream bed and going down. If it finds pathways down into the aquifer, that surface water can get down—if it has pollutants in it, it can pollute the groundwater and people’s wells,” Price said.
Price said his clients are concerned that there are no provisions for sampling or testing the water as it leaves the detention basins.
Homeowner Dave Clifton is worried about a lack of recourse.
“Where is the accountability if we do get our wells contaminated by this project?” Clifton asked.
All of Price’s clients, he said, use well water.
“No one from the developer has tried to contact any of my folks to find out about their wells, and whether they are cased far enough down to prevent contamination from runoff from this subdivision,” Price said.
There are five sinkholes on the property, two of which appear to an observer on the surface of the land as ponds. Price compared a sinkhole to a funnel leading directly into an aquifer.
“When you put contaminants into a sinkhole, they are going to end up in the groundwater and they are going to end up in people’s wells,” Price said.
Price argued that petroleum products, pesticides and fertilizers from homes in the Forest Heights subdivision would run off the land, into the sinkholes and into the aquifer that neighboring residents drink from.
Engineer Clayton Hines of Shaffer and Hines, representing Forest Heights developer Bussell Building, Inc., pointed out that using sinkholes for stormwater detention is a practice that is explicitly allowed by local and state law.
“There are a lot of rules on how to do that, and we are following all of those,” Hines said. “It is true that sinkholes are a direct conduit into groundwater, very similar to the losing streams that were discussed.”
Hines said that most homes constructed in the last 30 years, which he believes all of the homes in the Woods subdivision are, have a well casing placed deeply enough to protect the well owners from contaminants in groundwater.
“You’re supposed to allow the stormwater to drain in the natural path. The natural path is to the sinkhole,” Hines said.
Neighboring resident Emily Kembell pointed out that the sizes of the lots platted for Forest Heights are among the smallest lots allowed in Nixa, and are roughly a third of the size of the lots for homes in the neighboring subdivision. She is also concerned for the potential impact of more cars traveling up and down Muskego Road, which is controlled by Christian County.
“We should strive to do more than the bare minimum. Nixa is a progressive city; I’ve always been really impressed with it. I’ve lived all over the country, and I’ve always been impressed with Nixa,” Kembell said.
The plan for Forest Heights simply doesn’t match up with the surrounding subdivisions, according to Kembell.
“Just because you maybe overpaid for this property, this is the only way that this is going to turn a profit for you, doesn’t mean that that’s the right thing to do—to pollute several acres to the east and to the north of the property,” Kembell said.
The neighboring property owners also worried aloud that minimum-sized lots in Forest Heights would lead to the construction of cheaper homes, driving down property values throughout that portion of southeastern Nixa. Nixa Director of Planning and Development Travis Cossey, however, said that lot size does not always mean property value.
“I never try to equate lot size with home price,” Cossey said.
The Nixa City Council will continue with a second public hearing on the Forest Heights zoning proposal because of a mix-up with publicizing the first hearing.
