Jake Skaggs is hoping his return to the gridiron last week helped give future Ozark opponents something more to think about and work on in preparation for the Tigers.
Buoyed by Skaggs’ comeback from a concussion, Ozark’s passing game was sharper than it’s been all season for a stretch of three of quarters at Carl Junction. Skaggs and quarterback Chance Strickler hooked up for a 22-yard touchdown pass in the Tigers’ 56-20 loss to the Bulldogs.
“Our passing game was really good,” Skaggs said. “Their safeties were flying down, so it opened up the corner routes and drag routes quite a bit. We took advantage of it. Chance was throwing well and our line gave him amazing time. When the pocket collapsed, Chance rolled out and delivered a pass right on the money.”
Ozark’s game-opening scoring drive saw Strickler complete two third-down passes. He later completed passes while scrambling out of the pocket.
“It’s a big deal,” Skaggs said of the Tigers showing potential to burn defenses with play-action passes. “Usually, people are like, ‘Oh, Ozark is going to ground and pound.’ They prepare during the week trying to run us over. Now all of a sudden we’re throwing it over the top of them for a touchdown. It’s something they don’t see coming. It’s unexpected. We come at them out of nowhere.”
Skaggs naturally was thrilled to strap on his shoulder pads again, after sitting out the Backyard Brawl due to the Missouri State High Schools Activities Association concussion protocol. Skaggs suffered a concussion in Week Three at Branson.
“It felt great to be back in pads and with my buddies and brothers and play with them again,” Skaggs said. “The atmosphere was great.”
Skaggs tried to make himself useful during his idle week.
“It was a tough week, having to sit out and watch practices,” he said. “I was a little jealous. I tried to play the role of a coach, trying to be useful and help the guys as much as I could.”
“We’re definitely glad to have him back,” coach Chad Depee said. “He’s a positive young player. That’s what I love about him and those are the kind of guys we need on the field.”
Skaggs couldn’t recall when he suffered his concussion until watching the play on game film.
“I jumped up for a pass over the middle and missed it. I landed and the safety hit me late after the play. It was head to head,” Skaggs said. “All I remember was dropping the ball. I woke up when I was walking off the field. I blacked out. It was a bad deal.”
Skaggs understood the importance of sitting out a week to ensure he was OK.
“I had a concussion in summer baseball before my freshman year,” Skaggs said. “I dove for a ball and me and another outfielder collided. That was a bad deal, too. I had to go to the hospital for that one. Concussions are nothing to mess with.”
