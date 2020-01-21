Ozark’s Olivia Skipworth has a good idea already what to expect when she continues her volleyball career at Columbia and plays for coach Allison Jones.
Prior to signing with Columbia, Skipworth went to her cousin, Branson grad Cailynn Hayter, who played for Jones at William Jewell.
“She enjoyed her four seasons playing for her and loves coach Jones,” Skipworth said. “I trust Cailyn’s input. I know if she likes her, I will like her because we have the same interests and we like the same coaching style.”
A defensive specialist, Skipworth will continue an Ozark connection at Columbia. Ozark grad Sydney Branson was a sophomore outside hitter for the Lady Cougars last fall and another former Lady Tiger, Caroline Clifford, was a student assistant and previously played at Columbia.
Skipworth remembers Clifford from her days as an outside hitter at Ozark.
“I looked up to her when she played here,” Skipworth said. “I’m excited to have her on the coaching staff.”
Former Ozark volleyball players dot the rosters of many colleges in Missouri and Arkansas. Skipworth thinks Lady Tigers coach Adeanna Brewer prepares her players for the college level.
“She did a lots of drills we’re going to see in college and spoke to us on how we’re supposed to look at the game and different aspects,” Skipworth said. “That way, it won’t be a foreign language to us when we get to college.”
