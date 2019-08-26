Expectations at Ozark are for the Lady Tigers to match or better the 245 runs and .363 team batting average they posted a year ago. But coach Jimmy Nimmo doesn’t anticipate this season’s team to approach the 44 home runs of last year’s team.
These Lady Tigers will more closely resemble Ozark teams from the program's era during the 2000s and early 2010s.
“Our long-balls numbers will be smaller than last year,” Nimmo said. “But our offensive numbers should be the same. We are very athletic and are going to be fast on the base paths. We have plans on using small-ball to our advantage.”
Ozark welcomes back five players who were starting late in the season during the Lady Tigers’ march to the Class 4 Quarterfinals last year. That group is by outfielder Abby Ford. She hit .459 while collecting 39 hits and earning a spot on the All-COC First-Team as a freshman.
Ford will move from right field to center and figures to be among the premier leadoff hitters in the COC.
“She batted over .400 last year and I wouldn’t expect anything less from her this year,” Nimmo said.
Other starters back include shortstop Ashlei Coonrod, third baseman Emily Schmucker, outfielder Kenna Mayfield and pitcher Hattie Depee.
Schmucker, a sophomore, likely will be Ozark’s best power threat. Expectations were high for her as a freshman a year ago and she responded by hitting .300 with six homers and 22 RBIs.
Nimmo feels she has more to show.
“Like many freshmen, Emily had freshman jitters,” Nimmo said. “She gained more maturity by 'playing up' over the summer against good competition. She’ll stand strong in the middle part of our lineup.”
Coonrod is fresh from a .340 sophomore season. She had foot surgery in the off-season.
“She’s not 100 percent, but is fighting through that,” Nimmo said. “Her bat has look well in our hitting workouts. Defensively, she's looking rusty. But she will be be game-ready (for Friday’s season-opener versus Jefferson City).”
Depee established herself as Ozark’s No. 1 pitcher midway through last year and returns for her junior year. She’ll receive help in the center circle from freshman Savannah Hughes.
“Hattie and Savannah will share some rubber time,” Nimmo said. “Our pitchers can mix speed and have multiple pitches. Hattie is able to work the zone well and work ahead in the count. Savannah can move the ball well and has a great changeup. She has multiple pitches and all her pitches move. If she can get past the freshman mentality and be mentally strong, she’ll do a lot for us.
“We will have a sound defense behind our pitchers.”
Raegen Dickinson gained 13 games of experience last year at catcher as Nya Morgan’s understudy. She returns as a starter behind the plate.
“Raegen has a great arm and blocks well,” Nimmo said. "If her bat comes along, she’ll be in the middle of our lineup.”
Other newcomers batting for jobs in the lineup include outfielder Madison Spies, second baseman Athena Andrews and first basemen Lakyn Cox and Lauren Brice.
“Madison brings a lot of athleticism to us,” Nimmo said. “She can play anywhere.”
Andrews is a transfer from Bettendorf, Iowa, who hit .304 as a sophomore.
The Lady Tigers begin with three home games. After hosting Jeff City on Friday, they’ll entertain West Plains and Columbia Rock Bridge next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.