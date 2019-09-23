Sam Shuman enters the Nixa Invitational on Tuesday with a surge of confidence and momentum on his side stemming from a strong showing at the Missouri Southern State Stampede over the weekend.
Shuman was fourth in the Gold Division with a time of 16:29.
Over the summer, Shuman benefitted from befriending Chadwick four-time State champion Evan Smith, now a freshman at Southwest Baptist. The two often worked out together.
“He’s become one of my good friends,” Shuman said. “He’d come over to my house and run, I’d go over to his house to do hill workouts and tempo runs or we’d go to the Ozark track and work out there."
Shuman was pleased to run at the same pace as Smith.
“It gave me a lot of confidence keeping up with him,” he said. “To keep up with someone faster than you. It makes you want to work harder. I’ve been getting 40-50 miles a week in since track season.”
Not one to waste an opportunity, Shuman was sure to pick at Smith’s brain.
“He gave me good tips on better workouts and how he runs his race,” Shuman said. “It was good feedback from him and I’m seeing results. I’m seeing that I can go a lot faster than last year.”
Shuman is part of a strong crop of Spokane runners that was eighth at State in Class 2 last year. Shuman was 22nd at State individually.
He has his sights set higher this year.
“My goals are top 10-15 at State and to medal at every single meet,” Shuman said. “We’ve put in such hard work that we’re hoping maybe we can be state champs.”
