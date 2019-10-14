Nixa’s softball team was no-hit in its 2-0 setback at the hands of Reeds Spring and pitcher Izzy Erickson on Monday.
Erickson struck out 15. Of her 88 pitches, 67 were strikes.
The Lady Eagles had two baserunners. Maddy Meirerer walked in the fifth inning and Katie Faulk reached on an error in the sixth.
Meirerer struck out eight in five shutout innings. She was relieved at the start of the sixth.
Nixa (14-13) meets Parkview (1-17) at 4:30 p.m. in a Class 4 District 10 first-round game at Glendale on Wednesday. Parkview’s lone win came against Hartville’s junior-varsity.
(0) comments
