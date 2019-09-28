Ozark’s softball team won its first games at the Liberty Tournament over the weekend. The Lady Tigers edged Truman 8-6 and whipped Platte County 15-2.
Raegan Dickinson homered against Truman. Abby Ford, Emily Schmucker, Ashlei Conrad and Lauren Brice all had two hits.
Against Platte County, Dickinson and Maddy Spies both homered and Ford was 4-for-4.
Ozark blew out Carl Junction 13-3 Thursday, as Athena Andrews was 3-for-4.
Lady Eagles take two
Nixa’s softball team won by identical 13-3 scores against both Aurora and Halfway on Saturday.
Katie Faulk, Chloe Krans and Emma Vincent all homered against Aurora. Maya Herman was 4-for-5 and Vincent, Ellie Osborne and Maddy Meirerer each had three hits. For Faulk, it was her fourth homer on the season.
Vincent drove in four runs on two hits to lead the Lady Eagles (7-11) against Halfway. She has a team-high 15 RBIs. Meirerer was 3-for-4.
