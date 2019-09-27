Nixa’s softball team managed just one hit in its 11-0, five-inning setback at the hands of Webb City on Thursday.
Emily Morton’s single with one out in the fifth inning, along with a walk by Maddy Meirerer, represented the Lady Eagles’ only baserunners.
Webb City plated six runs in the first and five in the fifth.
