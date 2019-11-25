Ozark’s Caleb Chrestman received a strong signal as a freshman two years that continuing to combine football and swimming into the fall sports season could hinder his future efforts in the pool.
He suffered a broken elbow on the gridiron four games into the season.
“I had to miss my freshman season because of my broken elbow,” he said. “I didn’t get to swim until the spring. That really set me back.”
Chrestman received further confirmation as a sophomore that swimming perhaps should deserve his undivided attention by finishing 16th at State in the 50 freestyle.
“After my State finish last year, I realized (swimming) is probably what I should be doing the rest of my high school career and what I should be doing to work toward college scholarships,” Chrestman said.
Still, it wasn’t as easy a decision as it might seem. He had played football and basketball through junior high.
“It was tougher for me to step away from basketball,” he said. “Football was hard to step from, too, because I enjoyed the game and my team. But I think it was a necessary choice.”
It was a decision Chrestman points to as the turning point in his swimming career. His stock skyrocketed this season, all the way to a third-place showing at State earlier this month in the 100 freestyle and a fourth-place finish in the 50 freestyle.
Chrestman’s finishes are the highest in Ozark’s history. His times of 21.44 in the 50 freestyle and 46.92 in the 100 freestyle are school records. The Tigers’ previous records before this year were 22.0 in the 50 free and 49.20 in the 100 free. They had stood since 2006.
Chrestman reached elite status statewide by training with the Springfield Aquatics over the past year.
“Once I stuck to swimming completely, I dropped a bunch of time,” he said. “The Springfield Aquatics is a very good program. They’ve pushed me well. When I came into the high school season this year, it was like a pre-taper and I dropped my times immediately.”
Chrestman set personal records in both events at State.
“I knew I would get in the 47s in the 100 free and was hoping I could get to the 46s. But I thought that might be a long shot,” he said. “Once I looked at the scoreboard and saw my time, I was pretty excited about it.”
Chrestman will be going for gold during his senior season next year. Joplin senior Alex Crawford won the 100 freestyle in 45.87. St. Louis University High junior Eli Buters was second in 46.41.
Chrestman’s time of 24.18 over the final 50 of the 100 bettered Crawford’s 24.20.
“We’re good buddies,” Chrestman said of he and Crawford. “I talked to him before the races and we had a good talk after the race.
“I think (a gold medal) next year is a feasible goal,” he added. “I believe I can do it.”
