Not even the most insightful Nixa fan could have predicted a year ago at this time the Eagles on the floor by the end of last season.
For the final stages of Nixa’s Class 5 District 11 championship game against Kickapoo, Isaiah Engelman’s emergence put All-COC center Ryan Roemen courtside. Also, Kaleb Wofford, an All-COC selection as a freshman a year earlier, was a spectator.
In Wofford’s case, it wasn’t necessarily a teammate taking his place as much as it was a shooting slump that carried over to other areas of his game. He endured the epitome of a sophomore slump.
“I’ve never really had as bad a season as last year,” Wofford said.
Fast forward to this season and after a whirlwind of five Nixa games in seven days, Wofford is enjoying sustained success shooting more than he did during any stretch last season.
“It’s been a relief,” Wofford said after hitting a trio of 3-pointers and scoring 11 points against Joplin on Friday at the Carthage Tournament. “I’ve been working on my shot since the end of last season. I finally feel I’m in a good spot and hope to keep it up. It’s good to come into the year lighting it up. So far so good.
“My teammates keep dishing me the ball and I’m going to shoot it when I’m open,” he added. “I’m going to look for them to do the same.”
Wofford hit 67-of-167 3-point attempts (40 percent) as a freshman, but didn’t approach that accuracy as a sophomore. His highlight was an 11-point fourth quarter during a 19-point night versus Rogersville. But come Districts, Wofford totaled just two points in two games.
Wofford’s comeback has seen him refine his shooting mechanics.
“I’m holding the ball different,” he said. “I’m trying to work with my off hand not being involved as much with my shot. It’s working out pretty well.”
Wofford’s knees weren’t 100 percent, but more important his confidence wasn’t 100 percent, either.
“Last year, I wasn’t focused,” he said. “It was an eye-opener. I was pretty inconsistent. I’d have one game in which I was lighting it up and then one game where I couldn’t make anything. It was good for me, though. It made me work on things I needed to work on.”
“Keeping your confidence up is what it’s all about,” Josh Mason said of his backcourt mate. “It’s fun to see Kaleb back to his old self and feeling good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.