T.J. Sorgenfrei has gotten hot by convincing himself he’s not cold.
Sorgenfrei scored a career-high 13 points in Nixa’s 52-22 rout of Springfield Central in the opening round of the Nixa Invitational Tournament on Thursday.
Sorgenfrei hit a trio of 3-pointers, as the Eagles put the turbo clock into effect in the fourth quarter.
When Sorgenfrei has come off the bench and had his shots fall this season, he’s allowed himself to forget all the pre-game shooting he did was as much as 10-15 minutes earlier.
“Sometimes, it’s kind of a mental game,” he said. “You’ve got to remember to take your own shot, trust your shot and not change anything because you are cold. I’ve had to learn that.”
Sorgenfrei, a junior, is usually the last man in as part of a deep Eagles backcourt that also features seniors Josh Mason and Evann Long, junior Kaleb Wofford and sophomore Kolin Ruffin. Seeing a few minutes a night is far from the starting role Sorgenfrei was used to prior to this season.
“It’s been hard work to find my spot,” he said. “I took it as a way to work my way up and give it all I’ve got. I think as the season has gone on, I’m getting more and more comfortable.”
He added he's remained patient.
“Honestly, not all the time, though,” Sorgenfrei said. “Through a lot of prayer, I’ve gotten a lot of strength.”
Sorgenfrei responded well Thursday to increased playing time. He figured to log more minutes, with Central struggling mightily this winter.
“Before the game, I (was) probably a little more hyped up and a little more prepared than normal, I guess you could say,” Sorgenfrei said. "I feel like I played well. My shot felt good. I was out there to have fun some fun, go hard and take advantage of every minute.”
Another backup, center Colton Berry, contributed five points. His workload is on the rose since a solid showing at Kickapoo last week that included six points, five rebounds and two blocks.
“I proved to myself that I’m perfectly capable of playing at the varsity level,” Berry said of his breakout effort against the Chiefs. “It’s exciting. In practices, I feel more involved in games and in games I feel more confident. I’m attacking the basket more now. I’m not passing it when I’m two feet from the rim. I’m trying to take it to the hole.
“I try to be pretty aggressive," he added. "I try to stay big in the post and be there for help-defense. Don't let them get to the rim.”
Like Sorgenfrei, Berry wasn’t accustomed to a reserve role prior to this season.
“It’s been kind of hard adjusting to that,” he said. “I’ve been doing my best to keep a positive attitude.”
Berry is looking forward to possibly starting his junior and senior seasons and closing out this season as a big part of Nixa’s front court.
“That’s what I’m hoping for,” he said about his future role. “But if I can make this year the best I can, that will be great, too.”
Nixa (13-4) advances to meet Glendale at 7 in a semifinal tonight. The Falcons beat Shawnee Mission North 76-64 in their first-round game.
The other semifinal will feature Mt. Vernon against Parkview at 8:30. Parkview whipped Carl Junction 79-27 and Mt. Vernon took care of Winnetonka 47-31.
CENTRAL (22) — Melton 3 0-1 6, Chatman 0 1-2 1, Cooper 2 3-5 8, Almy 2 1-4 5, Mercado 0 0-2 0, Lawrie 0 2-2 2. Totals 7 7-16 22.
NIXA (55) — Ruffin 2 0-0 4, Long 1 0-0 2, Mason 3 3-4 11, 2 0-0 5, Sorgenfrei 5 0-0 13, Wofford 2 0-0 5, Jones 3 5-6 11, Collard 1 2-2 4, Berry 2 1-4 5. Totals 19 11-16 55.
Central 7 5 5 5 - 22
Nixa 14 13 22 6 - 55
3-point goals - Sorgenfrei 3, Mason 2, Wofford, Cooper.
