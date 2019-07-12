A road closure will affect drivers in an southern Ozark neighborhood for a night as a contractor installs a storm drain pipe near a highway intersection.
The Missouri Department of Transportation announced a street closure for South 15th Street at its intersection with South Street (Business Highway 65). The closure begins at 8 p.m. Monday, July 15, and will last until about 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 16. South 15th Street will be closed at the intersection as a contractor installs a storm drain pipe.
Drivers will be able to access driveways and entrances on either side of the work area, but they will not be able to travel from South 15th Street onto South Street.
Drivers are urged to use alternate routes, including Warren Avenue and Selmore Road as the main way in and out of the neighborhood.
