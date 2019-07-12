Jenni Davis sees the eastern Christian County city of Sparta as a town with “incredible potential.”
The recently-elected Sparta mayor shared her thoughts on developing a future for the city at a Sparta Chamber of Commerce luncheon in late June.
Davis is inspired by another Christian County community, Nixa, which recently accepted a $24,000 matching grant from Missouri Main Street Connection, Inc. Nixa entered into an agreement with the Nixa Downtown Revitalization Committee to pay $4,300 of the $10,600 total that Nixa entities will pay into the matching grant.
Missouri Main Street Connection is a not-for-profit organization that serves as a clearinghouse for information, technical assistance, research and advocacy for its member cities. It provides consultation, conferences, publications and trainings all designed around revamping downtown areas for economic growth. The organization, according to city council documents, will help, “stimulate economic development and the preservation of downtown Nixa.”
Davis served two years on the Sparta Board of Aldermen prior to being elected mayor in April 2019. She learned about Missouri Main Street Connection through the Missouri Municipal League, and hopes that Sparta could one day apply for a grant of its own.
On a personal level, Davis has invested in Sparta’s Main Street, or Highway 14.
“My husband and I have recently purchased a building on Main Street and will shortly begin restoration to open my own business. I would love to see this happen with more of these existing buildings, with the hope of one day eventually having a brilliant, thriving downtown, that will attract lots of visitors daily to stop and enjoy our quaint town,” Davis said.
In the past year, Davis said Sparta has seen an influx of new businesses opening their doors. She pointed to the openings of Mama Fatcakes Bakery and Pizzeria, Mountain Country Propane, Something to Bark About pet grooming salon and I Love It boutique as success stories of Sparta attracting businesses.
“How do we keep that momentum going? How do we keep attracting businesses to our city? I think one of the main key points is to work closer with the chamber. We also need to find more ways to market our city,” Davis said.
Before Sparta is marketed to people in other places, it must first become more marketable. For the mayor, that starts with increasing measures to promote public safety and to spruce up Sparta’s curb appeal.
Davis supports increasing the city’s spending on its police department, which she would like to see staffed 24 hours per day. Presently, Christian County sheriff’s deputies handle calls in Sparta during certain periods when a police officer is not on duty.
The Sparta Police Department reports a recent rise in illegal drug arrests. Much of that has been marijuana, according to Police Chief Trampus Taylor, though prescription opiates and methamphetamine are also present in Sparta.
“Just this last month, our PD made 14 drug arrests,” Davis said. “Despite tight budgets, we will not turn our back on our responsibility to prevent and prosecute crime, and to better protect those least able to protect themselves.”
One way to make Sparta more welcoming to guests, Davis said, is through code enforcement.
“Cleanliness and curb appeal are a large aspect to a growing community having pride and attracting people to our town,” Davis said.
In addition to working on economic development, Davis wants to work on fostering a sense of togetherness amongst the people who live and work in Sparta.
“Compromise brings cooperation. My goal is to build a united community on all fronts, and I want Sparta to have a positive image and for people to take pride in their town,” Davis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.