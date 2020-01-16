The renewal of the Blue Eye-Sparta rivalry got off to a memorable start Wednesday, with the Lady Bulldogs winning the Sparta Tournament championship game 49-46 on a 3-pointer by former Nixa middle-schooler Riley Arnold.
Arnold and a slew of underclassmen on both sides figure to make this the SWCL’s premier matchup the next few seasons, just as it was a decade ago.
If there was any blood spilled In this back-and-forth thriller, it wasn’t bad blood. With fans on their feet for the furious finish, the instant classic represented everything that is good about prep sports, including good sportsmanship.
“It should be a really good and fun rivalry,” said Sparta coach Josh Loveland, who started four freshmen. “The Arnold (twins) are sophomores and a big part of Blue Eye’s core is sophomores. It’s going to be fun, that’s for sure.”
“Our goal has been to win our own tournament. We haven’t won it in a while,” Sparta guard Laney Humble said of her first Sparta Tournament final. “But they’re a great team and so respectful. Kohnnar (Patton) is a fighter. She’s a great player to look up to.”
Both teams discovered the great extent of the fight in each other.
Sparta tried to put this away early, hitting four 3-pointers and putting up 27 points in the first quarter. Meanwhile, Patton missed her first six shots from the field. Not deterred, Blue Eye rallied from a 15-point first quarter deficit and led by the third quarter.
“Our intensity was up. We were so ready to play this game and we started off really good,” Humble said. “But that’s a team that can always come back. We’ve seen them do it before. They did it tonight.”
The Lady Trojans showed their resilience, as well.
After Brinn Holt made a 3-pointer a minute into the second quarter, Sparta proceeded to go 1-of-16 from beyond the arc the rest of the night and did not hit a trey in the second half. The Lady Trojans missed 11 straight 3-point attempts covering the majority of the second quarter, before Holt halted that streak with a trey just before halftime.
Sparta’s ball-handling wasn’t much better. The Lady Trojans finished with 22 turnovers. They were guilty eight giveaways while held scoreless in third quarter.
Yet, there they were, leading 39-36 a couple minutes into the fourth quarter.
“We kind of showed our youth,” Loveland said. ‘We turned the ball over and went long streaks without scoring. Our offense got stagnant. We threw some passes that got picked off and threw some long ones in transition that we couldn’t catch up to. That’s part of being young.
“We got a little bit shell-shocked,” he added. “Blue Eye picked up their defense, did a good job on Laney and they were getting out on our shooters. But we recovered. It took us a while. But we responded.”
Sparta battled without Shelby McMurry, the team’s second-leading scorer. She sprained an ankle last Friday.
“It’s colored and swollen,” Loveland said. “She wanted to play because she’s a tough kid and a competitor. She probably could have went tonight. But we didn’t want to push it. Me and her Mom and Dad talked and felt like we’re better served to give her a week to heal up. The important games are at Districts. We’re hoping to play in a game like this for a District championship. We’ll really need her then.”
Alyssa Diers got Sparta back on track by slipping behind Blue Eye’s defense and banking in three layups in the second half as part of her 13-point night.
“They were being so aggressive defensively that Diers got a couple back-cuts,” Loveland said. “We were telling the girls that we need movement and have cutters. With her being a senior, she used her head and we got a couple back-cuts. Bang, we’re right back in it and took the lead.”
Sparta was up 43-40 with 3:05 to play, before turnovers again proved its undoing. Of the Lady Trojans’ 22 turnovers, 15 were in the second half.
“We try to play at a fast pace are pretty good playing at a fast pace. But you know at a fast pace, you’re going to have some turnovers,” Loveland said. “We try to limit them. A good target for us is 15-16. For some coaches, that might be a lot. But we have a lot of possessions. Still, 22 is too many against a team like Blue Eye.”
Down 46-44, Humble set up the last-second dramatics with a steal and layup to tie the sore at 46 with :45 remaining.
After the last of Sparta’s turnovers with :30 left, Blue Eye worked the clock. With Patton having 20 points, Sparta defenders threw all their attention her way. She deftly found Arnold all alone on a wing. Arnold was so open she appeared to be shooting a free throw, having enough time to square herself to the hoop while intently staring down the front of the rim. She hit nothing but net with :1.7 remaining.
“It’s a learning experience,” Humble said. “We have to keep our heads up.”
“This was a big, exciting game,” Loveland added. “To get this experience and go toe-to-toe with a great team like Blue Eye, I couldn’t be any more proud of the girls.”
The teams will be back at it Feb 3 at Blue Eye for their SWCL matchup.
SPARTA (46) — Humble 4 3-4 13, Diers 6 0-0 13, Case 2 0-0 4, Fulton 0 0-1 0, Wilks 1 1-1 3, Holt 3 1-4 9, Brown 1 1-2 4. Totals 17 6-12 46.
BLUE EYE (49) — A. Arnold 3 2-4 9, R. Arnold 3 0-2 8, Warren 3 0-0 6, Patton 6 6-8 20, Box 2 2-2 6. Totals 17 10-16 49.
Sparta 22 6 0 18 - 46
Blue Eye 7 15 12 15 - 49
3-point goals - Humble 2, Holt 2, Patton 2, R. Arnold 2, A. Arnold, Diers, Brown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.