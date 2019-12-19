After fans from both sides did a 180 to double-check the scoreboard that Sparta did indeed put up 50 points in the first half Thursday, the Lady Trojans’ Laney Humble did a 360.
Humble reached 30 points for the first time in her rapidly-blossoming career to lead Sparta’s 88-65 blowout of Bradleyville.
The freshman sensation capped her night with an eye-catching layup worthy of any highlight reel. Racing downcourt with the ball, Humble dribbled to the lane and encountered a Bradleyville defender positioned to draw a charge. Just before Humble was about to run into the defender, she stopped her dribble, pivoted to her left and spun completely around the Lady Eagle to free herself for a layup.
“I don’t do that very often, this was only the second time,” Humble said. “I don’t like being fancy, that’s not my style. But if I”m going to practice it, I’m going to use it. I was going to do a Euro, but I was like, ‘Here's my chance to do (a 360 layup) again,’ so I did it.”
Sparta (5-1) did a little of everything during its monster offensive performance in the first half. Humble scored 12 points and Shelby McMurry 11 in the first quarter. Alyssa Diers followed up by drilling a trio of 3-pointers in the second quarter. She had 16 first-half points.
Humble finished with six 3-pointers, as the Lady Trojans totaled 14 treys.
“(Coach Josh) Loveland tells us all the time, ‘Don’t stop shooting,’” Diers said. “Tonight, our shots were falling.”
“We’ve focused the past week in practices on an up-tempo and moving the ball up the court,” Loveland said. “It showed tonight.”
Humble felt Sparta’s passing was just as sharp as its shooting.
“We share the ball pretty darn good and we’re all happy for each other,” she said. “If you’re missing a couple shots and someone else is hot, get your assists. When (Diers) got hot, we got her open and ran different plays to get her the ball.”
Sparta maintained a lead of at least 20 points for much of the second half, but the intensity never waned and neither side was afraid to get physical. Elbows flew and pushes turned into shoves, even after a blown whistle.
“In our jamboree, they were very physical against us,” Diers said of Bradleyville. “Coach likes to play fair and take his starters out when we get up by 20 points. But he told us for this game that they aren’t a fair team and he wanted us to do everything we can to get as many points as we can.”
“Most of them are my friends,” Humble said of the Lady Eagles. “I got physical, too. But nothing took to heart. It’s a game, we step off the floor and we can be friends.”
Sparta turns its attention to the Walnut Grove Tournament. The Lady Trojans are the No. 4 seed and will meet Galena at 9 a.m. Saturday in the first round.
Sparta is on the same side of the bracket as No. 5 Ash Grove and No. 1 Miller.
“I’m pretty excited about it,” Humble said. “I love competition, that’s what I’m looking forward to. If we have a hot night like this, we’re good.”
BRADLEYVILLE (65) — Sims 7 4-9 18, Hayes 2 3-5 7, Todd 1 0-0 2, McHaffie 3 1-2 7, Williams 10 5-5 28, Sims 1 1-2 3. Totals 24 14-23 65.
SPARTA (88) — Humble 10 4-4 30, Diers 7 0-0 19, Roller 1 0-0 3, Case 2 2-4 7, McMurry 5 6-7 16, Wilks 2 0-0 4, Holt 2 0-0 5, Brown 0 2-4 2, Schneider 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 14-19 88.
Bradleyville 14 19 12 20 - 65
Sparta 28 22 14 24 - 88
3-point goals - Humble 6, Diers 5, Williams 3, Holt, Roller, Case.
