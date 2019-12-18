Fresh from a 38-37 win at Ash Grove on Tuesday, Sparta has won four straight games entering its home matchup with Bradleyville on Thursday.
The Trojans (4-2) are handling the ball well enough to give themselves a chance to win close contests. In addition to the one-point win against Ash Grove, coach Larry Brown’s bunch edged Wheaton 53-50.
“We lost some close games last year due to turnovers,” Brown said, referring to Sparta going 3-5 in games decided by five points or less. “We’re trying to clean that up this year.”
The Trojans last won four straight games in 2016, when they reeled off victories against Spokane Wheaton, Billings and New Covenant.
Hunter McGraw and Dakota Lafferty, two of five seniors, have led Sparta’s perimeter-oriented attack. Lafferty, who averaged 14.6 points a game last season, had a 31-point outing at the Fordland Tournament.
“Our strength last year was our inside game,” Brown said. “This year, we’re a little more about the perimeter. Hunter didn’t have to handle the ball much last year. He was more of a two-guard. His job was just to make shots. Now we’re counting on him to handle the ball.”
Brown has welcomed aboard a freshman class that is serving as a complement to the seniors.
“We got three freshmen we’re excited about,” Brown said. ‘They had good careers in middle school. But it’s a big jump to high school varsity. It will depend on how quickly they can jump to the next level. They’re going to be a big part of our team.”
Sparta will face Pierce City on Saturday in the first round of the Walnut Grove Holiday Tournament. The Trojans will start the new year by going to Chadwick on Jan. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.