Sparta guard Laney Humble and Spokane center Paige Tate have been chosen SWCL First-Team selections in voting by the league's girls basketball coaches.
Tate averaged 23 points and 16 rebounds a game as a senior.
Humble, a freshman, enjoyed a career-high 35-point performance and a set a single-game school record with nine 3-pointers against Spokane.
Blue Eye's Kohnnar Patton is the league's MVP, after leading the Lady Bulldogs to an undefeated run through the conference. In addition to Tate and Humble, she is joined on the First-Team by Blue Eye's Avery Arnold and Riley Arnold and Crane's Zoey Reel.
Billings' Bailey Groves and Bella Harter, Sparta's Shelby McMurry and Spokane's Micayla McClure and Raylen Wallace are second-team selections. The other second-teamer is Galena's Hope Deines.
Sparta's Alyssa Diers received honorable mention recognition.
