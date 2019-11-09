CAPE GIRARDEAU — Billings’ bid to play for a state championship at the Class 1 State Volleyball Tournament fell short, as the Lady Wildcats went 0-1-2 during pool play Friday.
Billings opened play by splitting with Calvary Lutheran, winning 25-16 and falling 26-24. The Lady Wildcats split with Santa Fe, winning 25-22 and falling 25-18. Advance swept Billings 25-8, 25-11.
Santa Fe, which was 1-1-1, and Advance, which was 3-0, will play for the championship today, while Billings meets Calvary Lutheran for third place.
Bailey Groves netted a dozen kills and had an attack percentage of .385 against Calvary Lutheran. Morgan Heimer added seven kills, Bailie Williams dished out 19 assists and Lauren Herd had seven digs.
Billings’ attack percentage was .107 against Santa Fe. Heimer collected 12 kills, Groves posted nine kills and eight digs, Liberty Hardie also had eight digs and Herd contributed 19 assists and a pair of aces.
The Lady Wildcats totaled only 10 kills opposite Advance, the defending state champ. Groves and Heimer both had four kills. Groves also picked up one block and eight digs.
The third-place match will be held at noon. Billings was fourth a year ago.
