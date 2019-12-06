There was no last-second, game-winning shot for Zayne Gale and his Spokane teammates Thursday at the Marionville Tournament. Matter of fact, there were no field goals at all for the Owls in the fourth quarter.
But there were plenty of last-minute defensive stops by Spokane in its 39-35 semifinal triumph over Buffalo.
The Owls (4-0) were able to lead from start to finish, even while managing just 12 points in the second half and being outscored 17-7 over the final 12 minutes.
“Our defense is what won us that game,” Gale said. “They got fast-break points. But I don’t think they had too many field goals in their half-court setting.”
“Defensively, for the most part, we did a good job,” Owls coach Kyle Johnson said. “We helped well, got our hands in some passing lanes and rebounded when we needed to. Buffalo crashes the boards well and I was worried about that going in. I thought we might get out-rebounded. I challenged the guys before the game to rebound and they stepped up to that challenge and hit the boards hard.”
Spokane jumped out to a 14-6 lead, went into halftime up 27-18 and held its biggest lead, 32-18, early in the fourth quarter.
From there, everything was a struggle offensively for the Owls.
“I was really surprised because I was happy with the way we started,” Johnson said. “Then it was like all of a sudden Buffalo’s defensive pressure got better and the game got more physical. They played harder on defense and that forced us to make some bad passes. We let them right back in the game.”
Gale, he of the game-winning jumper at the buzzer at Hollister a week ago, was limited to six points. He was hindered by a sprained ankle he suffered against Hollister.
“During the game, I don’t feel it much,” Gale said. ‘But on some lateral movements, it slows me down a bit. It makes me a lose a step.
“It hasn’t (improved),” he added. “It’s still swelled up pretty bad. It hurts most of the time. After I wake up it’s killing me.”
“He’s battling through it and doesn’t make it an excuse,” Johnson said. “You could see, though, as the game went on he was dragging that foot a little bit.”
Jackson Bray led the winners with 14 points.
With Spokane needing buckets desperately down the stretch, Johnson would have liked Bray or Gale to be less unselfish and assert themselves a bit more.
“I told them after the game that they have to know they all can’t play the same role. We’ve got to get the ball to Jackson and Zayne and one of them has to go get us one every now and then,” Johnson said. “That’s what good players do and they have that capability. I thought Jackson had opportunities to drive the basketball. He has to stop looking to pass so much and just go to the hole and finish.”
Spokane moves on to meet Miller and standout guard Joel Kleeman in Saturday’s 5 p.m. final.
“The Kleeman kid is a player,” Johnson said. “Our focus will be to try to slow him down and keep (Presten) Richardson off the 3-point line. (Kleeman-Bray) will be a good matchup to watch. Kleeman likes to drive and can also shoot the ball. We will be to try to keep him grounded and have guys in front of him at all times.”
BUFALO (35) — Abraham 4 1-1 9, Smith 3 5-8 11, Miller 1 2-2 5, Henderson 4 2-2 10. Totals 12 10-13 35.
SPOKANE (39) — Gale 3 0-2 6, Bray 3 8-11 14, Shuman 3 1-2 7, Stewart 2 0-1 4, Newell 0 3-6 3, McCoy 1 0-0 3, Tate 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 12-22 39.
Buffalo 6 12 9 8 - 35
Spokane 14 13 5 7 - 39
3-point goals - Abraham, McCoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.