POINT LOOKOUT — A perfect storm of sorts led to the most imperfect of starts Spokane could have ever feared Monday.
The Owls didn't score for the first 11 minutes of their Class 2 District 11 first-round contest with Blue Eye, and were ousted without much of a fight by a 47-21 count.
Leading up to the nightmarish night, point guard Sam Shuman sprained his ankle Sunday. He played sparingly and was obviously hindered. Then, Owls guard Jackson Bray picked up two quick fouls in the first quarter. That put the team's two best ball-handlers on the bench and futility continued for a disastrous stretch.
"Sam with a swollen ankle the size of a grapefruit, that was awful," Bray said. "Foul trouble by me didn't help at all."
Spokane (14-11) had twice as many turnovers as points in the first half.
"Offensively, we couldn't do anything," coach Kyle Johnson said. "We lacked a lot of things — speed, ball control, the ability to get off a quick shot, our ball movement wasn't quick enough and our cuts weren't quick enough or sharp enough.
"We thought we could expose some holes in the middle (of Blue Eye's zone) and the short corners," he added. "We never got the ball in the short corners like we wanted. We were trying to get our first cutter through (to the middle), let (Blue Eye's Hayden) Forester pick him up and then send cutters through that would open things up. But we were never fluid in executing what we were wanting to do, that's the disappointing part. I felt the ball spent too much time in between the wings. A lot of time the ball was near the top of the key. We were slow and deliberate."
When the Owls did get the ball into the paint, their big men played into Blue Eye's hands by bringing the ball down low or putting it on the floor. The Bulldogs' guards repeatedly tipped it away from them.
"We had it stripped a ton of times, it seemed like," Johnson said.
Neither team scored the first five minutes. Spokane was only down 4-0 at the end of the opening quarter.
"Defensively, we were getting it done," Johnson said. "Our defense gave us an opportunity for a quarter and a half. The last couple minutes of the second quarter Blue Eye found their rhythm, but we never found our rhythm."
In three losses to the Bulldogs, Spokane's production decreased each time, as the Owls managed only 43, 38 and 21 points.
Zayne Gale had a team-high 10 points Monday.
"They have a great defense and we couldn't figure it out," Bray said. "They did a really good job stopping what we did have going on. Props to them, they take pride in their defense."
Spokane's lone loss to graduation will be backup senior Austin Coberly. Most of the players who make up the Owls' regular rotation will be seniors next season.
"Like I told them, 'If you think we're going to be good just because you're all coming back, it doesn't work like that,'" Johnson said. "We've got a lot of growing to do and a lot of work to do in the weight room. I thought that showed tonight. We were very weak compared to them. The kids have got to commit more to the weight room. Hopefully, this will stay with them and they will remember it and it will be a motivator for them in the off-season."
"We have a lot of maturing to do over the summer," Bray said. "Everybody sees what happens on the court. Nobody sees what happens off the court. A lot of people need to step up. I fully believe we are capable of doing so."
Blue Eye (19-6) lost 57-50 at Crane in the teams' SWCL matchup. But there was a prevailing opinion Monday that a Bulldogs win over the No. 4-ranked Pirates in the semifinal round Thursday won't be an upset.
"(Blue Eye) will be tough to beat in the semifinals," Johnson said. "The way they defend, I think they have an opportunity to advance far in this District."
SPOKANE (21) — Gale 5 0-0 10, Bray 2 0-0 5, Stewart 0 1-2 1, Tate 1 1-2 3, Newell 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 2-4 21.
BLUE EYE (47) — Garnett 5 5-9 18, Clark 4 0-0 8, Reagan 2 0-0 4, Forestr 6 3-3 15, Pace 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 8-12 47.
Spokane 0 5 7 9 - 21
Blue Eye 4 16 21 6 - 47
3-point goals - Garnett 3, Bray.
