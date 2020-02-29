Playing in front of the biggest crowd of her Spokane career, Lady Owls center Paige Tate didn't get much of a chance to showcase her skills Saturday.
Fans from Spokane and Blue Eye, along with early-arriving fans from Crane and Greenwood, all but filled the lower section and occupied most of upper-level bleachers at College of the Ozarks.
They saw Tate take a modest 11 shots from the field, with six of those attempts coming off an offensive rebound. In comparison, Blue Eye standout Kohnnar Patton fired up 28 field-goal attempts, making 12.
Not getting Tate heavily involved was one of many problems for Spokane in its 62-34 loss to Blue Eye in the Class 2 District 11 championship game.
The Lady Owls (16-10) committed 20 turnovers, while often succumbing to the Lady Bulldogs' defensive pressure.
"A lot of guards can take the ball from half-court and dribble in for a layup. I have to work to get position and to get open to get the ball," Tate said. "It's very hard to do that. Blue Eye applied amazing pressure on the outside against us and it was hard for us to get the ball inside."
"One of the things Blue Eye does so well is they apply pressure outside on the guards that you have to make two or three passes before you can (pass the ball inside) and then the pressure is there again," Spokane coach Garet Nunan said. "They executed their game plan very well and made it hard for us to do what we wanted to do."
Spokane bowed to Blue Eye in last year's District final by 30 points and hasn't matched up well with the Lady Bulldogs in a few years. The Lady Owls' most recent win in the teams' series came during Tate's freshman year.
"They're all guards and we're mostly posts with a few guards," Tate said.
Our guards need to improve on their quickness and their ability to be strong with the ball. They have improved," Nunan said. "But they were playing against one of the favorites in the state now (in Class 2). When people talk about who are the teams to get to the Final Four, Blue Eye is in that conversation. Coach (Ken) Elfrink is one of the best coaches I've seen. Playing against one of the best defensive teams in the state, like we did today, showed how much of a difference defensive pressure can make."
Spokane committed most of its turnovers setting up its half-court offense. The Lady Owls weren't overwhelmed bringing the ball upcourt against Blue Eye's full-court press.
"That's the thing about Blue Eye, they apply pressure everywhere," Nunan said. "You don't break their full-court press and then the pressure stops. It almost intensifies because it's more concentrated in half the court."
It didn't help Spokane's ball-handlers that hand-checks, a point of emphasis by officials in recent seasons, were allowed.
"It's like the strike zone in baseball," Nunan said. "Some days, high strikes are being called and sometimes they're not. You have to adjust. We didn't make the adjustments that were necessary to play that style of basketball."
Tate scored 19 points while going 13-of-15 from the free-throw line.
"I felt like I couldn't even post up or barely rebound," Tate said. "Every time I went up for a shot I felt like I got hammered."
Tate continued to show off her improved left-handed shot around the basket.
"I felt a lot more confident in that this year," Tate said. "I knew a lot of teams were going to double me, so I was going to have to find a different way to score. Usually, going to my left hand would be open."
Tate's prep career ended on the same gym floor as her mother's college career ended.
"I like playing here and her playing ball here, too, it was cool for me to play my last game here," Tate said.
"Paige is one of the more skilled players in the area, more so than a lot of people will see," Nunan said. "There are a lot of good players in southwest Missouri and she's on the list among the best because of the skills she has and the work she has put in."
Blue Eye 62, Spokane 34
SPOKANE (34) — Czachowski 0 0-1 0, McClure 1 0-0 2, Wallace 2 2-2 7, Bonzer 1 0-1 2, Bell 1 1-2 4, Tate 3 13-16 18. Totals 8 16-22 34.
BLUE EYE (62) — A. Arnold 3 0-2 8, R. Arnold 2 0-0 5, Brown 1 0-0 2, Warren 5 3-4 13, Patton 12 0-0 25, Box 1 0-0 2, Fairchild 1 0-0 3, Johnson 0 4-7 4. Totals 25 7-13 62.
Spokane 9 2 12 11 - 34
Blue Eye 14 11 23 14 - 62
3-point goals - A. Arnold 2, R. Arnold, Fairchild, Patton, Wallace, Bell.
