Jackson Bray was thankful Friday to tip off Spokane’s season a week before Thanksgiving.
Likewise, coach Kyle Johnson was grateful to open at 1-0 for the first time in his four years leading the Owls. Spokane wasted no time whipping New Covenant 59-41.
“I was so ready for this first game,” said Bray, who scored nine of his 13 points in the first quarter. “It felt like the first two weeks of practices kind of dragged on. So, I’m definitely glad we started early.”
A year ago, New Covenant handed the Owls a season-opening 56-48 defeat.
“Even though it was the first game of the year and you’ve got the entire season to get better, it really hurt us because it was our District (opponent) and it cost us some seeds at Districts,” Johnson said. “I’m glad to get that monkey off our backs and finally start the season with a win.”
Spokane showed a sense of urgency by breaking out to a 22-9 lead. The Owls were proud of the energy they played with. To that end, Bray is as responsible as any of the players for setting the team’s tone.
“He’s a high-motor kid,” Johnson said. “He loves the gym and loves the game. He wants to be doing something all the time. A lot of these guys are like that.”
“I was impressed with our energy at the defensive end,” Bray said. “We got a lot of steals and hands on the ball. We were able to contain their guards."
Of course, we expect everybody to bring intensity," he added. "But it has to start somewhere. I think it probably starts with me and Zayne (Gale) and how we always hype up our teammates.”
Johnson deserves an assist, as well.
“I liked our intensity and passion. We got after it,” he said. "I hope we keep moving forward with that. I’ve been challenging these guys. I’m a pretty intense guy at practices and try to coach these guys as hard as I can. I try to bring it at practice every day. I’ve challenged them to bring my passion and intensity to the court. They have and if they keep doing that, we’re going to be really good.”
In addition to Bray’s contributions, Spokane’s offense saw Newell net 14 points and Gale score a dozen.
The debut of Sam Shuman at point guard and Bray’s move to the two-guard showed potential. Bray, who started at the point last season, still will bring the ball upcourt at times. The hope is by sharing the ball-handling duties, Bray will be strong to the finish.
“It takes a lot of energy to run the point-guard position, especially out of some of our defensive sets,” Bray said. “I feel like now I’ll have a little more energy to do what I need to do by being at the two-(guard). I have faith in Sam that he can handle the ball and I feel like I will get more scoring opportunities at the two.”
The Owls also displayed their new front-line combo of centers 6-foot-5 Jacob Wiggins and 6-8 JD Tate. It was only one play, but the two big men got fans excited by hooking up on a high-low pass from Tate to Wiggins that resulted in a Wiggins layup.
Good luck to SWCL opponents trying to stop that play in the future.
“Tate to Wiggins — they’ve got that connection on the high-low. It’s fun to watch,” Johnson said “Hopefully, that grows and gets better.”
Spokane goes to Hollister on Tuesday and after Thanksgiving will be at the Marionville Tournament. The Owls are the No. 2 seed and will play Southwest in the first round. Cassville is the top seed.
“I love playing in the Maronville Tournament,” Bray said. “It’s always competitive. I feel like we’ve got a good chance at winning it. I love playing Cassville. They’re probably one of my favorite teams to play.”
NEW COVENANT (41) — Wolf 1 0-0 3, Engel 3 0-1 8, Dunn 0 3-4 3, Altena 1 0-0 3, Simmerman 11 1-3 23, Farquhar 0 0-1 0, Good 1 1-1 4. Totals 16 5-10 41.
SPOKANE (59) — Gale 5 0-0 12, Bray 5 2-3 13, Shuman 2 1-2 5, Stewart 2 0-2 4, McCoy 2 0-0 5, Wiggins 1 1-3 3, Pryer 0 1-2 1, Newell 7 0-0 14, Tate 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 5-12 59.
New Covenant 9 9 9 14 - 41
Spokane 22 13 12 12 - 59
3-point goals — Gale 2, Engel 2, Bray, McCoy, Alteana, Wolf.
