Spokane’s Sam Shuman showed off the dramatic improvement he’s made over the past two years, while capturing first at the Class 2 District 6 Meet at Lamar on Saturday.
Shuman clocked in at 16:33. He was :27 ahead of the rest of the field. The last time Shuman raced at the Lamar Country Club course, he turned in a 17:48 at Districts two years ago.
The Owls’ Grant Stewart followed with a fourth-place finish (17:03).
The rest of Spokane’s lineup saw Jackson Bray place 19th (18:29), Israel Stevens 23rd (18:53) and Kyan Carr 26th (19:19).
Sparta’s Elijah Bumgarner was 32nd (20:31).
On the girls side, Sparta had five runners finish in the top 20.
The Lady Trojans’ Kimber Rains was eighth (22:33), Michaela House 11th (22:35), Genesis Sweet 12th (22:43) and Brooke Wiggins 20th (24:01).
Spokane’s Lily Hunsucker finished fourth (21:55).
Loveland makes State
Chadwick’s Zack Loveland turned in a 16th-place showing at the Class 1 District 5 Meet in Warrensburg on Saturday.
Loveland turned in a time of 20:21.
Chadwick’s Dakota Maggard was 34th (22:19).
