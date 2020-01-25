Perhaps Spokane Tournament officials should have found a place for Blue Eye’s 2-3 zone defense on their All-Tournament Team.
The host Owls managed only three points in the opening quarter and were still at less than a-point-a-minute pace through three quarters en route to a 54-43 defeat the hands of the Bulldogs in Friday’s title tilt.
Blue Eye’s tourney trail saw the Bulldogs hold their three victims to an average of 39.8 points a game.
“We really shot the ball bad in the first quarter. Hats off to Blue Eye because they had a lot to do wit that,” Spokane coach Kyle Johnson said. “Their 2-3 zone defense is tough to crack. They do a heck of a job guarding out of it. I saw it all week in the tournament. Every team they played had a hard time with that zone.”
Spokane’s starting five didn’t get on the scoreboard until the second quarter. The Owls’ only scoring in the first quarter came on a 3-pointer by backup Jaden McCoy and it was a banked 3-pointer.
The Owls had put up 65 and 75 points their first two tourney games. They hoped their long-range bombers, Jackson Bray and Daniel Newell, would be able to shoot Blue Eye out of its zone. But that never happened.
“They do a good job covering the 3-point line out of their 2-3,” Johnson said. “They’re quick and long. That plays to their advantage. When you have the athleticism and skill they have, they’re going to be a tough team to beat.”
“They’re good about sending their low guy (on each side of the zone) out to the corner to cover the 3-point shooter,” Bray said.”We’re having a lot of trouble with the 2-3 zone. We have to find a way to fix that.”
Spokane found some success offensively in the fourth quarter. Bray hit a pair of 3-pointers and Newell and McCoy both had a trey as the Owls put up 20 points. But the closest they came to Blue Eye's lead was 52-45.
The Bulldogs repeatedly had an answer. Nathan Garnett and Hayden Forrester both netted eight points in the final quarter and both finished with 20.
“We couldn’t trade buckets with them late and that’s what we did,” said Bray, who topped the Owls with 14 points. “They were able to break our press and do what they needed to do to win.”
Blue Eye’s defense in the paint was exceptional, too. Spokane center Zayne Gale, who finished the tourney with 52 points, was held to nine Friday.
With the Owls preferring an up-tempo pace, they’ve been hoping to gain depth. Thus, McCoy’s eight-point effort was welcomed.
“It does get tiresome, running up and down the floor,” Bray said. ‘We need to have more depth so when some of us get tired, we can have guys come off the bench and get the job done.”
Gale, Bray and Newell were named to the All-Tournament Team.
SPOKANE (43) — Gale 3 3-4 9, Bray 4 4-6 14, Stewart 0 2-2 2, McCoy 3 0-0 8, Wiggins 1 0-0 2, Newell 3 0-0 8. Totals 14 9-12 43.
BLUE EYE (54) — Garnett 5 8-12 20, Clark 2 0-1 4, Reagan 2 1-2 5, Forrester 10 0-0 20, Pace 1 0-0 2, Mitchell 1 1-2 3. Totals 21 10-17 54.
Blue Eye 11 10 10 23 - 54
Spokane 3 12 8 20 - 43
3-point goals - Bray 2, McCoy 2, Newell 2, Garnett 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.