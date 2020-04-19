If Spokane gets the chance to compete in a track meet or two this summer, Shaun Ballard is hoping to set a new standard for the Owls in the javelin.
Ballard felt he was on track to do so prior to the Missouri State High Schools Activities Association cancelling the spring sports season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, MSHSAA announced schools may get the chance to compete in spring sports in the summer, if given clearance by government officials.
The school record Ballard is chasing is 131-1. His personal record set last season is 130-11.
"I’ve been breaking the school record in practice almost every day and hope to break it at our first meet," Ballard said prior to the cancellation of spring sports.
The 6-foot-4 Ballard, a junior, has enjoyed more success in the javelin than the shot put.
"Because of how long my legs are, I struggle staying balanced in that small circle (for the shot put)," he said "With the javelin, I have a lot of room to work with and am able to use (all the power) I have."
Mother Nature wasn't kind to Ballard a year ago. His spikes didn't offer him near enough traction last year at Sectionals at Carl Junction, where rain made the runway for the javelin a muddy mess.
Ballard finished eighth with a throw of 108-8, after posting a 130-11 at Districts. He needed a 135-10 to get to State.
"The runway was utter mud. It basically ended up being like a slip-and-slide," he said. "Everyone else was throwing in their football shoes and I had sprinter spikes. On my best throw, I ended up taking only two steps and power-throwing. It came down to footwork and shoes. For me, failing there came down to that. I’m making sure not to make that same mistake this year.
