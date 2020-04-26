Former Ozark volleyball coach Becky Justis is ready to expand her horizons and make a switch to basketball by accepting the Spokane girls basketball coaching job.
Justis, who coached the Lady Tigers for 16 years, arrived at Spokane a year ago to become the assistant secondary school principal.
"It's always been on her bucket list," Spokane A.D. Kyle Johnson said of Justis coaching basketball. "She has a passion for it. She has years of experience and great capabilities to lead our program."
Justis compiled an overall record of 348-110-23 at Ozark. She led the Lady Tigers to the Class 4 state championship in 2009, along with five trips to the Final Four, seven COC titles and six District championships.
Justis coached one season at Galena, with the Lady Bears going 9-20-1 in 2018.
Justis replaces Garet Nunan, who is moving on to become an assistant coach at Reeds Spring. Under Nunan the past two seasons, the Lady Owls twice reached the Class 2 District 11 championship game and were 13-14 and 16-10.
If Justus had wanted to continue coaching volleyball, she likely would have had the chance to do so. Spokane also has made a change leading its volleyball program, with Laken Walden being hired to replace Kandance Drake.
Walden was at Hurley the past three seasons. She led the Lady Tigers to a 22-8-2 record last fall and a 53-33-5 mark over three seasons.
"Great first impression," Johnson said of Walden, a Crane grad. "She brings sound volleyball experience. She did a successful job at Hurley and comes highly recommended from a lot of volleyball coaches in the area."
Drake and Spokane were 55-59-9 over the past four seasons. She resigned from her post, as she is pregnant with her first child.
