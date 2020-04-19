As Emily Freeman's selection to the Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team attests, she's in a male-dominated sport. Of the 49 fishermen honored, the Ozark senior is one of only a handful of ladies and the lone angler from Missouri recognized.
For as long as she can remember, Freeman has relished proving she can reel in catches that weigh in and measure up to her competitors, male or female.
"Tell me I can’t do it and just watch me do it," she said.
Emily's late father, Lance Freeman, introduced her to the world of fishing and encouraged her every step of the way. Lance, who passed away at the age of 52 a year ago, was a decorated fisherman himself and owned a guide service for 15 years in Branson.
Emily attributes her love for fishing to her father.
"My Dad definitely has been the number one influence on me," Freeman said. "Fishing is one thing we always shared together as daughter and father. It's what me and my Dad did together. He always wanted me to be there fishing with him. I was his first 'mate, as he would say. He loved how anytime he would go fishing, I wanted to go with him and learn."
Those memories have motivated Emily to dive head-first into the sport.
"After he passed away, I had to ask myself if I wanted to do anything with my life, what was it? That clearly pointed me to take fishing to the next level," she said. "I knew I’d be fishing not just for myself, but for two people. He drove me to be the best I can be. Before he passed away, he even told me I’m a better bass fisherman than him."
Freeman's favorite fishing is bass fishing. She welcomes the added challenges it presents.
"When you’re fishing for bass, you’re casting. You’re not just sitting and watching a line in the water," Freeman said. "You’re looking for a different type of structure to aim at. There’s more technique and skill involved. With crappie and trout, you’re doing the same thing over and over.
"My last time with fishing with my father, we caught a four-pound smallmouth bass on Kentucky Lake, after not being able to catch a fish all day," she added. "That was the last fish I caught with my dad."
Freeman has competed for Ozark's Bass Fishing Team since her freshman year. She has partnered with junior Ethan Middleton for consistent and repeated success, leading to her All-State selection.
"A lot of guys won’t talk to a girl about fishing because they think a girl has no idea what lure you’re supposed to use," she said. "But Ethan and I have such a good team relationship. We work well together. Both of us are high-level fishermen. We know what techniques to use."
Freeman has enjoyed seeing the growth in the number females fishing both casually and competitively and hopes the trend continues.
"There weren’t many female fishermen my freshman year," she said. "But each year you see more and more. My goal is to influence other female anglers not to be worried about stereotypes and just get in there and show what you have. Everybody’s welcome."
“The stereotype is a guy is a fisherman,” Ozark coach Jeremy Sisco said. “Emily has always fished with a guy partner and competed very well. She’s done her fair share of winning. It’s not what people expect. There’s opportunities for female fishermen because there are fewer of them."
Freeman and the rest of the All-State selections are eligible for the Bassmaster All-American Team. The 12 finalists will be chosen by a panel of judges and will compete in a Bassmaster All-American Bass Tournament in June on Lake Fork in Quitman, Texas.
Freeman will continue her fishing career at Murray State (Kentucky) in the fall.
"I love the family environment on the team there. It's a good fit for me," she said. "My passion for fishing has driven me further into the sport. I’m super excited to be able to show the world how I can fish."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.