Like all avid golfers, Christian Cooper feels every day on a golf course is a good day. He's found being on the links to be especially enjoyable on Mondays, while preparing for his senior season at Spokane.
With Spokane adopting a four-day school week for the first time this school year, Cooper has made a habit of starting his week at either Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield or Indian Tree Golf Course in Crane.
He's loved every minute of the four to five hours he spends on tee boxes, fairways and greens.
"It used to be that I hated when Mondays came around," Cooper said. "Now, Monday is my favorite day pretty much. I've played every Monday this year but a couple. I'll play 18 holes and then go to the range for an hour."
Cooper is coming off a banner junior season. He was medalist at the SWCL Tournament, the Class 1 District 2 runner-up and placed 10th at the Class 1 State Tournament. He finished with a bang, carding a 73 during the second round at State. It was the third-lowest score in the field for the day and his low-round for the season.
Cooper wants to carry the momentum he gained into this season.
"I want to bring the same energy as last year and hopefully get to the same place and do a little better," he said of his expectations this year. "I feel I'll be a lot more comfortable going places this year. I felt like last year I still had to prove (myself) going to tournaments. I think it's a good position to be in and it keeps me motivated to keep doing well."
Cooper's putts count surely keeps him motivated.
"I keep track of how many putts I have each round. I like to be around 24-25, that's a good round," he said. "I feel like I don't hit enough greens to have a lot of two-putt chances. I've got to be good at chipping and then one-putt. I've been practicing a lot on putting and it's been pretty good. That's the main thing I need to get better at."
Spokane lost Peyton Bonzer to graduation, but Cooper, Jackson Bray, Grant Stewart and Brayden Pryer return from an Owls team that won five tournament championships last season. They were fourth at Districts.
"That would be a good goal," Cooper said of winning a handful of tourney titles again. "But we'll want to do better at Districts."
