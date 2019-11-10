Nixa’s Alicen Ashley broke into the 18-minute range for the third time this season en route to a 15th-place finish at the Class 4 State Cross Country Championships in Columbia on Saturday.
Ashley, who came into the race seeded ninth, posted an 18:55. She was in the middle of a pack of nine runners who finished within :03 of each other.
The only southwest Missouri runner to beat Ashley was Kickapoo’s Klaire Brown, who was sixth (18:42).
In the boys race, Nixa’s Eros Sustaita placed 28th (15:58) in a competitive finish for the final medal spots. Sustaita was within :11 of a top-10 finish.
The Eagles’ William Kershaw finished 66th (16:28).
Spokane’s Shuman takes third
The continued progress of Spokane junior Sam Shuman was on display in the Class 2 boys race, as he bought home a third-place finish (16:06).
A year ago, Shuman was 22nd at State in Jeffersn City in 17:59.
El Dorado Springs sophomore Daelen Ackley was first (15:39).
The Owls’ Grant Stewart was 23rd (16:54).
On the girls side, the Lady Owls’ Lily Hunsucker placed 40th (21:05).
Sparta’s Michaela House was 81st (22:14), Kimber Rains 92nd (22:26) and Genesis Sweet 97th (22:31).
