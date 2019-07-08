(As part of a series of articles with area athletic directors, sports editor Pat Dailey engaged in a Q’s and A’s session with Chadwick athletics director Scott Payne on the state of the Cardinals and Lady Cardinals):
Q: When you look back on the past year, what are some highlights that come to mind?
Payne: our boys basketball team beating Bradleyville on a buzzer-beater by Jacob Stevens in the semifinal round and beating Halfway to win a District championship for the first time since 2011 was a major highlight. A lot of people were there to support the boys.
Obviously, the Bradleyville game was a really good game. It’s a rivalry game, we beat them earlier in the year and then they beat us, so we knew it would be a tough game. On the last play, we threw the ball in to Jaron Vanhouden. He turned and shot and the ball rolled off the rim, but Jacob grabbed the offensive rebound and tipped it back in. It was great timing on Jacob’s part.
The amazing thing about Evan Smith (winning gold medals at the Class 1 State Track Meet in the 800,1600 and 3,200) is he accomplished all he did without a proper facility to practice on. It’s pretty incredible. He had a lot of determination and fight.
In basketball, Evan, Trent Nalley and Stevi Jones, all scored their 1,000th point.
Q: What kind of legacy did Smith establish at Chadwick?
Payne: Everybody will remember Evan. He’s an all-around great kid with no ego and a good role model. He loved being around the younger kids and he’s going to be a teacher and coach himself.
As far as running goes, I don’t think we expected (him to be a state champion) because we were just starting our track and cross country programs five or six years ago. But we always knew he was a very good basketball player.
Q: A major subject of discussion at Class 1 schools will always be numbers, in regard to the size of rosters for all programs. A lack of numbers led to Chadwick not fielding a softball team last school year. How do you think the numbers game will affect the Cardinals and Lady Cardinals this upcoming school year?
Payne: We’ve got five players from our boys basketball team coming back. We have a really good group of sophomore boys and our junior high has been successful the past couple of years. Our program is headed in the right direction again. We should be pretty good for several years to come. The boys should have over 15 players. When the numbers are up, that always helps.
Our numbers were down for the girls basketball team. We had a little school meeting and a couple girls from the volleyball team helped us out. We have a good incoming group of freshmen girls.
We have a limited number of kids in the school, so it’s always a challenge. A lot of kids have to play multiple sports. It’s hard if they choose only one sport. It all goes in cycles. Some classes are larger with plenty of players and others, like our senior class from last year, have only 10-11 kids. We always seem to put a team out there and stay competitive.
Q: As you mentioned, you are optimistic about the incoming group of freshmen that will help the Lady Cardinals basketball team. Can you tell us more about them and what your hopes are for them?
Payne: They went 13-1 last year. It’s a good group of girls who know how to play. They will step in and make an impact.
I coached them (two years ago) and one of our middle school teachers coached them last year. Their only loss last year was to Sparta, which also has a good group of girls the same age. They got second to Sparta at the Fordland Tournament and won the Mark Twain Conference Tournament. They also had a big win over Forsyth. It’s a solid group of girls. I’m looking forward to coaching them.
Q: How will their arrival affect Jones’ duties on the court:
Payne: Stevi has averaged over 20 points a game the last two years and I think the sky is the limit for her. She’ll be one of the better players in the area next season. My hopes are to run her more as a shooting guard instead of a point guard to take a little load off of her. If we can take some of the point guard responsibilities away from her, that will help open things up for her.
I’m expecting us to have a lot better competitive season. We did get to 10 wins, which was pretty good for the small group we had. We fought and competed all year.
Q: With Sparta also having a hyped group of freshmen girls basketball players, what will the Chadwick-Sparta rivalry be like in the years to come?
Payne: I think they will be competitive, heated games. Those are the fun ones we all like to watch.
Q: Chadwick will serve as host of the high school and junior high boys and girls Mark Twain Conference basketball tournaments this winter. What will that week be like?
Payne: We’ll get ‘em all crammed in. The tournament is on a rotation, so it hasn’t been at Chadwick in seven years. With the size of our gym, it should be a cool environment.
Q: What other tournaments will the boys and girls basketball teams play at?
Payne: Our boys’ tournaments will stay the same — the Mark Twain Tournament, the Fordland Tournament and the Christmas tournament at Cabool. The girls’ tournaments have changed up a bit — the Mark Twain Tournament, the Sparta Tournament and the Pleasant Hope Tournament.
Q: What are expectations for the volleyball team?
Payne: They’re going to have a lot of numbers. We have a lot of girls who only play volleyball and seem to enjoy it. They have a strong group of kids returning and Courtney Grimes will be a leader, after she was All-District last season.
Q: The upcoming school year will be your third at Chadwick since returning to the Cardinals and Lady Cardinals after two years at Ava. After previously coaching at Chadwick, what has your return been like?
Payne: Chadwick has always been home for me. It’s where I grew up and graduated.
Q: After holding a ground-breaking ceremony for a new track facility earlier this year, how has progress gone on the project and it is still due to be completed by next spring?
Payne: That’s the plan. They’re moving a lot of dirt this summer. There was an old saw mill (at that site), so they had push all that saw dust out of there. They also cut into a hill below the baseball field to flatten everything out.
Everything should be done in time for track season next spring. It will be huge for our community, as well. People will be able to walk there. Also, our P.E. classes will use it for skills and fitness training. Now, when we have a nice day, we go to the ball field. The track will open up more space. We’re looking forward to it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.