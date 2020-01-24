Alex Stein’s job title at Nixa is unique among southwest Missouri high schools, if not the entire state. With the impact he’s made being praised by Nixa administrators, coaches, students and fans, other schools very well could be following the Eagles’ lead.
Stein is in his third year as Nixa’s athletic communications specialist. His role encompasses media relations, coordinating social media content, Website development, the seasonal N-the-Zone magazine, an ‘Athlete of The Week’ feature and video and the streaming of games.
“I feel like it’s a trend-setting position,” Stein said.
“We’re trying to set a trend, at least in southwest Missouri,” Nixa Athletics Director Brandon Clark added. “I’m getting more and more requests from schools to talk about the things we’re doing, with his position, our broadcasting of games and our athletic hour. These are things that are not normal in southwest Missouri, but may be more common in states like Mississippi, Arkansas and Texas.”
It didn’t take long after Stein was first bought on board to serve an internship that he was hired on a full-time basis.
“We saw the impact he was having and the community loved it,” Clark said. “It’s phenomenal the things he’s been able to do to put a spotlight on our athletics and activities. It’s become another arm for me to make our department even better. He’s more or less our sports information director.”
It would be difficult to argue when glancing at the social media accounts and Websites at the great majority of schools in the COC, Ozark Conference and Big Eight Conference and the manner in which Nixa promotes its athletic department, that the Eagles are well ahead of the pack.
An all-too-common theme on school social media accounts and Websites is an intent at the beginning of their school year to make posts, but for posts to quickly dwindle to once a month, if that. Thanks’ to Stein’s consistent dedication, Eagles fans have been able to count on daily updates.
“Every time we have a game or something big happens, I’m always seeing some sort of post about it,” basketball player Kaleb Wofford said. “Alex does a great job.”
“He works his tail off,” Eagles basketball coach Jay Osborne said. “He does an outstanding job with our Web page and (Internet) broadcast.”
It’s no coincidence Stein is enjoying such success while doing what he loves. A St. Louis native and St. John Vianney grad, he has been involved in sports for as long as he can remember.
“I grew up playing every sport you can imagine from soccer to baseball to basketball to volleyball. I did karate for 18 years and have a black belt,” Stein said. “Any sport you can think of, I’ve tried. Everything in my life has pertained to sports. That’s why I love doing what I do.”
Stein found his niche playing soccer. But his college soccer career ended early at Aurora (Illinois) due to a torn ACL and rehab that went array. He transferred to Missouri State, where he graduated with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Sports Administration.
He interned at the Cal Ripken World Series as a field reporter, before interning at Nixa. Prior to arriving at Nixa, Stein was open-minded about what career route he would take.
“As long as I’ve been in the field of sports, it didn’t matter to me what I was doing. I wanted to follow any path I could in sports,” he said. “As I interned at Nixa, they liked my work and it went from there.
“I like to think what I’m doing here is giving these athletes the recognition they deserve,” he added. “I’ve wanted to give kids the spotlight. What I didn’t get in high school, I’m trying to give to them. It’s their spotlight, it’s their time to shine.”
A perfect example of the kind of fulfillment Stein has received and the joy he has brought Nixa fans came from a video highlighting softball player Emma Vincent as ‘Nixa’s Athlete Of The Week’ last fall. Soon after he posted the feature, Stein received a Facebook notification from Emma’s mother, Tina.
“Emma’s mom was so happy she was crying when she watched our video,” Stein said. “That makes my job worthwhile. I don’t care how many views or how many shares we get. To me, it’s more about if it’s touching to the kids and their families. That makes me happy.”
