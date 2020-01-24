Nixa will need help to three-peat as Nixa Invitational Tournament champions.
The Lady Eagles dropped a 35-34 opening-round decision to Olathe East (Kansas) on Thursday, putting them in position of not controlling their own destiny in regard to the tourney title.
Olathe East eked out the win, despite putting up a mere eight points over the first 15-plus minutes of the second half.
Savanna Perez provided what proved to be a decisive 15-foot jumper with :25 to play, giving the Lady Hawks a 33-32 lead. LaSharea Richrardson added two free throws with :06 remaining to give East a 35-32 edge.
Nixa had gone up 32-31 on a Katie Kamies 3-pointer with 1:15 to play.
The Lady Eagles still held that lead on their ensuing possession, but turned the ball over on a charging foul.
Kamies made a put-back layup at the buzzer for the final bucket of the night.
Nixa outscored East 22-12 in the second half, after being outscored 23-12 in the first half.
Kenzie Hines keyed the Lady Eagles’ comeback by scoring all seven of her points in the second half. Gabby Nielsen had a team-high 15 points.
The tourney’s first-round game between West Plains and Republic was canceled due to the possibility of inclement weather.
Nixa (8-8) plays West Plains (14-1) tonight at 7:30. With a head-to-head win the first tie-breaker, the Lady Eagles will need Republic (8-5) to knock off East (8-2) tonight in order to have any chance at the tourney championship.
OLATHE EAST (35) — Rogers 1 0-0 2, Perez 5 0-0 13, Kearney 2 2-2 6, Richardson 1 2-2 4, Biddison 0 2-2 2, Kaemmer 4 0-0 8. Totals 13 6-6 35.
NIXA (34) — Nielsen 4 5-5 15, A. Kamies 1 0-0 2, Gibbons 1 0-0 2, K. Kamies 2 0-1 5, Hines 3 1-1 7, Vincent 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 6-7 34.
Olathe East 16 7 4 8 - 35
Nixa 8 4 12 10 - 34
3-point goals - Perez 3, Nielsen 2, K. Kamies, Vincent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.