Abby Ford actually isn’t always in motion, although Ozark opponents the past two years probably think so.
Ford spends plenty of time as a spectator of all things softball. Late last month on a Saturday, she cheered on the Lady Tigers’ junior-varsity at the Carthage Tournament in the morning and afternoon, before attending Show-Me Scrimmages by host Missouri State, Mizzou, Southeast Missouri State and St. Louis well into that night.
“I had been looking forward to watching those games for a while,” said Ford, who in the past cheered on Ozark grad Hailee Vigneaux during her Lady Bears career. “It was fun watching them. They’re really good and great examples.”
Halfway through her Ozark career, Ford has established herself as a prime prospect to play at the next level. She’s already been busy submitting applications detailing her softball profile to college coaches.
Ford and the Lady Tigers completed their season this past weekend, falling to Kickapoo 14-8 in the Class 4 District 10 championship game to finish with an 18-7 record.
The sophomore center fielder surely will be named to the All-COC First-Team for a second straight season, putting herself in position to possibly be among very few four-time All-COC selections in any sport.
Ford batted .459 last year. She should join the program’s 100-hit club in the early portion of next season.
The left-handed slap hitter relishes her role as the Lady Tigers’ lead-off hitter extroardinaire.
“I feel like I set the mood,” she said. “I always need to be positive because hitting is contagious.”
“I look up to her to get our first hit or get on base,” clean-up hitter Emily Schmucker added. “When she gets on base, I’m thinking that I can hit the pitcher, too.”
“She makes (opponents) so nervous,” left fielder Kenna Mayfield .said. “She sets the tone for the game.”
Coach Jimmy Nimmo initially batted Ford ninth in Ozark’s order at the beginning of last season, before she showed she could handle hitting leadoff.
“Halfway through the season, we moved her up to the top spot and she’s thrived there ever since,” Nimmo said. “She’s turned out to be the leader we need to be. She’s a great asset. Her approach is like she’s a senior, she has no fear.”
Nimmo adds he is confident Ford has the potential to join the likes of Vigneaux and other Ozark grads the likes of Caitlin Chapin (MSU), Brittany Nimmo (North Carolina State) and Abby Clanton (Nebraska-Omaha) and play at the NCAA D-I level.
“She watches and is a student of the game,” Nimmo said. “She wants to play at that level. To play at that level, you have to be that type of student of the game.”
