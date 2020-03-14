Nixa sprinter Smith Wheeler was thrilled to get his competitive juices flowing and watch his race strategy play out in January and February of all months.
Not waiting for the outdoor track season to get under way, Wheeler completed an indoor circuit by racing in meets at Pitt State, Kansas, Mizzou and Missouri Southern. He put a capper on things indoors by winning the 400 with a time of 51.55 at Missouri Southern.
"I really wanted to run a couple 400s indoors before the season started. I didn’t want my first 400 to be outdoors," Wheeler said. 'I wanted to be in shape coming into practices. Coach Perez and his workouts really got me ready. I’m in way better shape coming into this season than I was my freshman year (two years ago)."
While priming for matchups against Carl Junction standout Lance Ward this spring, Wheeler gained valuable experience by splitting a pair of encounters with Daniel Moore, of the Fellowship of Champions. Moore beat Wheeler at Kansas, before Wheeler reversed their finish at Missouri Southern.
"At KU, I got second place and remember feeling like I could have beat (Moore)," Wheeler said. "But I didn’t try to pass him at the right time. I promised myself the next time I wouldn’t let that happen. Before the race at Missouri Southern, I said, ‘I’m not going to let that happen again.’ I got him right on time and ended up blowing past him."
Wheeler is looking forward to such duels with Ward and hoping they will bring out his best. Ward is already an eight-time medalist at State entering his senior year at CJ and has signed to continue his track career at Harvard. He was a Class 4 runner-up in the 400 last year with a time of 48.24.
"He made a name for himself last year," Wheeler said. "I didn’t get to race him in the open 400 last year, but did get to race him in the 200 a little bit. He’s my main focus this year. I want to get up there and run with him. He’s going to be the one pushing me to place higher and PR. We will go to almost every meet together, except for the post-season."
Wheeler made State last year as part of Nixa's 4 x 400 relay that placed fourth in Class 5 with a 3:21.87. Wheeler and William Kershaw return from that foursome.
Wheeler has his sights set on the 400 and 200, but remains committed to a relay or two.
"I like to say the 400 will be my primary event this year and hopefully the 200, too," Wheeler said. "Regardless, I’m going to make sure we have very strong relay teams. We’re definitely not finished there. We have guys who are ready to fill some positions by the seniors who left.
"I feel a lot more confident going this year," he added. "I’m getting a little older. Now that I’m a junior, I feel more responsibility to not only PR, but place higher for the team."
