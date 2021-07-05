An 88-year-old Ozark man accused of killing his friend and caretaker is spending time in a hospital bed rather than a jail cell.
Larry L. Shaw of Ozark was taken from the Christian County Jail in Ozark to a hospital in Springfield on June 16. Assistant Circuit Judge Doug Bacon ordered Shaw be furloughed from jail for treatment, and ordered that Shaw be returned to jail, "upon being determined fit for confinement," after undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness.
Shaw has his next court hearing scheduled for July 6. He is being represented in court by attorney Thomas Delleville, a public defender. Shaw is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Kenneth Barnes, 52, on May 19.
Police were called to a house on North 31st Street, just east of Fremont Road for a medical call and reports of a person suffering a gunshot wound to the chest. When police arrived at the house, they found Barnes lying dead outside.
Officers determined that Barnes had suffered a gunshot wound. The Ozark Police Department took “a person of interest” into custody, later confirmed to be Shaw.
According to a probable cause statement used to charge Shaw, an emergency medical services worker at the scene told police that Shaw, “made numerous spontaneous utterances while on scene, and about shooting and killing the victim.”
The EMS worker also told police that Shaw was holding a gun when the ambulance crew arrived at the house.
According to the probable cause statement, Shaw has lived at the house on North 31st Street for six or seven years, and Barnes helped to care for Shaw.
Shaw told an Ozark police detective he was angry about Barnes telling him to do chores, and that “he was tired of being mistreated,” and that Barnes “would call him numerous names using vulgar language.” In the probable cause statement, the detective wrote that Shaw used a gun that was stored between cushions of a recliner. Shaw allegedly sat waiting for three hours before Barnes came upstairs in the morning on May 19, and that’s when Shaw allegedly pointed the gun and shot Barnes at around 11:30 a.m.
The detective also wrote that Shaw did not show any remorse as he was questioned by police. The detective wrote that Shaw told police, “'I wasn’t scared and was kind of tickled when I shot him.' Larry said he had no regrets of shooting Kenneth and was glad he was dead.”
Shaw is being held without bond. Court documents do not disclose which hospital Shaw was transported to for treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.