Spokane's Zayne Gale and Billings' Colton Plowman have been named to the All-SWCL First-Team in voting by the league's boys basketball coaches.
Gale, a junior center, topped the Owls with a 17.2 scoring average and 121 rebounds. He shot 48 percent from the field (183-of-385).
Plowman, a junior guard, averaged 12.2 points per game and had 75 assists.
The SWCL MVP is Tyler Campbell, of Crane. He led the Pirates to an undefeated run through the conference. The remainder of the First-Team includes Crane's Isaiah Smith and Blue Eye's Hayden Forester and Nathan Garnett.
Sparta senior forward Dakota Lafferty is a second-team selection. Joining him as second-teamers are Crane's Wes Branstetter Crane, Galena's Wyatt Snelson, Purdy's Osiel Aldova Purdy and Southwest's Cruz Marquez.
Billings' Kyler Tennis, Hayden Fender and Braden Ray and Spokane's Jackson Bray all received honorable mention recognition.
Tennis led Billings with averages of 13.1 points and 6.7 rebounds a game. He shot 49 percent from the field (139-of-283). Tennis totaled 81 offensive boards and scored in double figures in 11 of the Wildcats' final 13 games.
Fender collected nightly averages of 9.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 blocks. He had 78 of Billings' 154 blocks. He enjoyed a monster night against Spokane that saw him net 19 points, 11 rebounds, three bocks and two steals.
Ray averaged 6.3 points a game and totaled 93 rebounds 69 assists, 62 steals
Bray averaged 12.0 points a game on 45-percent shooting (111-of-248). He had 98 rebounds and 78 assists.
