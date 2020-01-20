Billings’ Kyler Tennis has bragging rights on teammate Hayden Fender at the moment, and has been sure to let him know about it.
Tennis, a 6-foot-2 forward, has grabbed 120 rebounds in 18 games, while Fender, a 6-7 center, has 110 boards.
“Everything is a competition and because we’re within (10) rebounds of each other, we talk at school all the time about who has the most rebounds,” Tennis said. “I’ll try to jump over him to get a rebound.”
Tennis’ exceptional athleticism and leaping ability are allowing him to outreach taller teammates and opponents to get boards.
“I try to do workouts with my legs a lot, so I can try to jump over everyone because I’m not the tallest one in there,” he said. “I love to get rebounds.”
“He’s got a nose for the ball when it comes off the glass,” Billings coach Kendall Tilley said.
Tennis has collected three double-doubles during what has been a breakout junior season. He’s averaging career-highs across the board, with his norms being 12.9 points and 6.7 rebounds a night. He has 57 offensive rebounds, 20 more than any other Billings player.
Tennis earned All-Tournament honors at the Crane Tournament last week by totaling 52 points and 29 rebounds, as the Wildcats (12-6) won two of three games and finished third. He capped his tourney with a 23-point, eight-rebound effort against Pierce City on Saturday.
All this after he endured an idle summer last year due to torn ligaments in his left ankle. On the first play of his second game with Missouri Insanity, his club-ball season suddenly ended.
“I came down with a rebound and landed on a kid’s ankle. I heard my ankle pop,” Tennis said. “I couldn’t walk on it and had a boot on for a month. My ankle was the size of a softball the first day and was black for a few weeks. I was so mad because I couldn’t do anything.”
Tennis is looking forward to a full summer of travel-ball this year to strengthen his game. His Insanity teammates include Billings’ Colton Plowman and AJ Collins and Spokane’s Jackson Bray.
Tilley thinks Tennis has more potential to tap into and could elevate himself from good to great status.
“He’s turned out to be one of our leaders,” Tilley said. “He’s getting better and better and could be a great player for us next year.”
Tennis could become a 1,000-point scorer by next season. He enters this week with 528 career points.
Tilley adds Tennis is one of four Wildcats whose improvement has stood out. this winter. A strong showing in SWCL play could give Billings a chance at 20 wins.
“We’ve seen some guys step up, do good things and play to their potential,” Tilley said. “Julian Moody has played well off the bench, Braden Ray is playing a heck of a lot better and Jacob Henry has made some big shots and is handling the ball well.”
