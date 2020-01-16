Hunter Tennison ran his winning streak to 10 by posting a pin in the Ozark wrestling team's wins over Branson and Kickapoo on Tuesday.
The Tigers beat the Pirates 36-33 and whipped the Chiefs 65-12.
Tennison recorded a pin in 1:18 against Branson at 285 pounds to improve his record to 22-5. He hasn't lost since the Kansas City Stampede in December.
Brock Sundlie (132), Elijah Maskrod (138), Clayton Moison (145) and Marcus Oreliana (220) also all won by fall against Branson.
Sundlie, Moison and Oreliana also netted pins against Kickapoo.
Ozark regulars Wyatt Snyder, Braxton Strick and Kale Conway sat out the duals in preparation for this weekend's Branson Tournament.
