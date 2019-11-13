Ozark has done about everything it can to establish itself as the premier soccer program in southwest Missouri for two seasons. The Tigers are mighty motivated to broaden their horizons entering tonight’s Class 4 Sectional contest with Lee’s Summit West.
Ozark (24-2) hosts West (17-5) at 6 p.m., with a Quarterfinal berth on the line.
“I want the kids to not be satisfied with a District title,” coach Tom Davidson said after the Tigers overwhelmed the Class 4 District 11 field by outscoring Republic and Branson by a combined 11-1. “Let’s make a run. This is great, don’t get me wrong. Winning District titles is phenomenal. But you’ve got to get in the mindset to keep going, let’s do some more damage.”
Other Sectional matchups around the State include Northwest-Lindbergh, Kirkwood-Christian Brothers, DeSmet-Pattonville, Ft. Zumwalt West-Holt, Jefferson City-Springfield Central, Lee’s Summit-Rockhurst and Park Hill South-Staley.
The Lee’s Summit West-Ozark winner will face the Jeff City-Springfield Central winner Saturday.
State will be held at Fenton Nov. 22-23.
“This is what we’ve been working all season for,” Tigers forward Troy Davidson said. “At the beginning of the season, we expected to be at this point and we’re here. Now, our season is going to come down to these next couple of weeks.”
Lee’s Summit West started the season 2-4, but has won eight straight and 15 of its last 16. Included in that stretch was a 1-0 win over Nixa at the Kickapoo Shootout. West also beat Kickapoo 5-2 and Glendale 1-0 at the Shootout.
Ozark has reeled off 12 wins in a row.
Scoring should be at a premium tonight. No one has scored more than one goal against Ozark since Oct. 8. Likewise, no one has scored more than one goal against West since Oct. 4.
“We’ve watched a couple of their videos and seen how they work,” Ozark forward TK Stine said of West. “I think we’ll be ready for them.”
West’s trip to the Kickapoo Shootout was its only venture outside of the Kansas City area. Tom Davidson notes it could be human nature for West to take a win over Ozark for granted.
“They’ll come down here and say, ‘Who’s Ozark, Where’s Ozark?’” Davidson said. “Hopefully, that’s something we can take advantage of.”
