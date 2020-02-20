In reaction to the magnified attention from referees that Hayden Fender has received and seen his cohorts at center attract, as well, the Billings 6-foot-7 junior has adopted a catchphrase.
“Big men want to play, too,” said Fender, who entered Wednesday with 73 fouls in 24 games and had been whistled for four fouls in five of the Wildcats’ last nine games.
“Speaking for myself, I want to block shots,” he added. “If you come in (the paint), I’m going to try to block your shot. I don’t care who you are, you could be a top-10 recruit in the nation, I’m going to try to block you. That’s just how I play. Some big men want points, they want dunks. That’s not how I play. I don’t care about scoring points.”
That said, Fender was happy to oblige with a game-winning, 15-foot, turnaround jumper with 3.8 seconds remaining in Billings’ 66-65 SWCL triumph over Blue Eye in a rare Wednesday contest.
The game was moved back a night due to a flu outbreak at Billings.
Fender made the Wildcats (18-7 overall and 6-1 in the SWCL) feel a whole lot better. He experienced quite the turnaround himself by scoring 13 points in the second half, after being scoreless in the first half.
For the first three quarters, Billings endured repeated frustrating offensive possessions. The Wildcats couldn’t find a way to get the ball down low to Fender and were in constant catch-up mode.
At the other end, Blue Eye center Hayden Forrester netted 17 first-half points and finished with 23 and Isaiah Mitchell sank six 3-point goals. The Bulldogs led by as many as 11 points.
“They were doing a good job double-teaming me the whole time,” Fender said.
“I couldn’t look for him because they would double-team him and have their big man on me,” said forward Kyler Tennis, who led Billings with 20 points. “They are very long. It’s hard to get a shot off against them. It was a tough scenario.”
“Hayden had struggled against their bigs and it was hard for us to get the ball to him,” Billings coach Kendall Tilley added. “That’s probably the biggest team we’ve played this year, as far as length inside. They do a good job defensively. We weren’t able to get the ball to him on the blocks. But we were able to get it to him on the high post.”
That’s where Fender caught the ball out of a timeout with 9.4 seconds remaining and Blue Eye leading 65-64. With his back to the Bulldogs’ defense, he turned to his left and swished a contested jumper.
“I could hear their coach telling their team I was going to turn to my right, so I went left,” Fender said. “He was telling them I go to my left every time. When somebody says I can’t do something, I like to prove them wrong.”
Tilley gave Fender the option to take the shot himself or feed Tennis in the paint.
“I drew it up thinking Hayden might not be open,” Tilley said. “But I had him circle underneath the basket a little bit, so they might lose sight of him for just a second. When he came up the opposite side, he was open. I told him to look for Kyler because he was on the other block. But I also told Hayden that if Kyler wasn’t open, he was going to have to shoot it.”
“When he shot, I thought Hayden was passing it down to me and I knew there was no way I was going to be able to jump and get it,” Tennis said. “Then, I saw his shot go in. It was amazing. I’m so happy for him.”
Fender candidly related he hardly felt a winning touch on his release.
“It was kind of scary at first. As it went out of my hands, I didn’t think I made it,” Fender said. “When I released it, I was worried I missed the shot. I thought it was going to bank off the rim and we just lost the game. Then, I waited and watched it go through. My heart let me know I made the shot. Then, everyone came after me. That’s when I finally realized, ‘I just hit that shot.’
“This is by far the biggest shot I’ve ever made in my life,” he added. “This is the most hype I’ve ever gotten. This moment right here, I’m never going to forget it.”
The contest decided second place in the SWCL. But it had no bearing on the Class 2 District 11 seeds. Blue Eye (17-6 and 5-2) remains the No. 3 seed and Billings the No. 4 seed, thus exposing a flaw in the current seedings process.
Coaches place the utmost importance on head-to-head matchups, but seed Districts with teams usually having three or up to five regular-season games remaining.
“It’s funny how they seeded them higher than us,” Tennis said. “Then, we come out and beat them.”
BLUE EYE (64) — Mitchell 6 0-0 18, Pace 2 2-4 6, Forester 9 5-5 23, Reagan 2 1-1 6, Clark 2 0-0 5, Garnett 2 0-1 6. Totals 23 8-11 64.
BILLINGS (65) — Henry 3 1-1 9, Newkirk 0 0-2 0, Plowman 3 3-4 11, Ray 2 2-3 4, Tennis 7 4-7 20, Moody 1 0-0 2, Fender 6 1-1 13, Collins 2 0-0 6. Totals 24 11-18 65.
Blue Eye 21 14 18 11 - 64
Billings 19 10 15 21 - 65
3-point goals - Mitchell 6, Henry 2, Ploman 2, Tennis 2, Garnett 2, Reagan, Clark.
