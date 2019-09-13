WILLARD — Ozark’s golf team had four players card rounds in the 80s en route to taking the team title at the Willard Tournament on Thursday.
Ozark whipped the rest of the field by 72 strokes.
Elizabeth Freeman topped the Lady Tigers with an 83. She was second individually. Maddy Jenkins shot an 88 and Georgia Frasier and Maddie Greenlee both posted an 89. Frasier closed with a 42 on the back nine.
Nixa’s 476 total was led by Shelby Miller’s 108.
Lady Jays remain undefeated
Clever’s volleyball team upped its record to 4-0 with a 25-19, 25-17 victory versus New Covenant on Thursday.
Kenna Wise’s varied contributions included seven kills, 11 assists, 14 digs and a block. Carly DeBriyn added 10 kills, four aces and a pair of blocks.
Billings bows to Miller
Billings’ volleyball team suffered a 25-15, 28-26 setback at the hands of Miller.
The Lady Wildcats' Bailey Groves reached a milestone by recording her 1,000th career dig. She had 21 digs, along with eight kills. Morgan Heimer added seven kills and 14 digs and Bailie Williams had 13 assists and eight digs.
