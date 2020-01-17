SEDALIA — Ozark’s boys basketball team reached the 80-point mark for the second time this week while winning its opening-round matchup at the Sedalia Smith-Cotton/McDonald’s Classic on Thursday.
The Tigers pulled out an 82-54 triumph against Smith-Cotton.
Ozark (8-5) gained control of the contest by outscoring Smith-Cotton 24-6 in the second quarter en route to finishing the first half with 46 points.
A pair of Smith-Cotton players teamed for three technical fouls, with one earning an ejection.
Ozark moves on to meet Webster Groves in a semifinal Friday at 7:30 p.m. The other semifinal will pit Columbia Rock Bridge against Marquette.
