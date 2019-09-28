CARL JUNCTION — For Ozark’s offense, defense and special teams, it was take your pick Friday regarding what play stood out amidst a series of back-breaking misadventures.
Ozark yielded 35 unanswered first-half points while falling to Carl Junction 56-20. The Tigers (3-2) were up 7-0 by scoring on their opening possession, before the Bulldogs put up five straight touchdowns.
Punter Thomas Rushing pointed to a Carl Junction blocked punt and subsequent touchdown as a crucial turning point.
With the scored tied at 7 and Ozark preparing to punt from its own 10-yard line, Rushing never had a chance to get the ball away. The Bulldogs’ Dylan Sims rushed untouched toward Rushing and smothered the ball off of Rushing’s foot. Sims proceeded to the end zone chasing after the ball and pounced on the pigskin just before it could roll out of bounds.
“We had kind of a weird snap that took me out of place and I stepped right into the kid,” Rushing said. “I could see him coming right at me and thought maybe I could kick it. I was hoping maybe he would be T-Rex and short-armed and he would miss the ball. But that wasn’t the case.
“That really hurt, knowing we were down 14-7 after that,” he added. “We weren’t able to bounce back. We drove the ball really well that first drive. But that blocked punt and TD puts them up and everything kind of slowed down for us after that.”
Meanwhile, Carl Junction quarterback Drew Patterson and company were rolling. Patterson fired two touchdown passes and ran for another to put the Bulldogs up 35-7. Patterson, who had three touchdown passes overall, was 10-of-12 passing for 209 yards, to go along with 66 yards rushing on 10 carries.
“He’s definitely a good player,” Ozark coach Chad Depee said. “He ran their offense well and made plays with his arm and his feet.”
“He can sling it,” Rushing said. “He was good at reading out of the pocket, stepping up and penetrating against our defense with big runs.”
Carl Junction (2-3) was coming off a 48-6 beating at the hands of Willard. But even after a 20-yard run by fullback Max Schilling and two third-down completions by quarterback Chance Strickler helped put Ozark up 7-0, the Bulldogs proved their resilience by scoring on their opening possession.
“We started out hot, but they answered our initial drive,” Depee said. “That set the tone that this was going to be a battle. At the end of the day, they made the big plays. They won the physical battle.”
The Tigers finally got back on the scoreboard in the final minutes of the second quarter on a one-yard touchdown plunge by Strickler and a 22-yard scoring strike from Strickler to wideout Jake Skaggs.
Going into halftime, it was 35-20 and a ball game again.
“I was proud of our kids for how they came back at the end of the first half,” Depee said. “We pulled within striking distance. In the second half, if we could have picked up a touchdown to make it a (two-possession) game, you have a quarter and half to go and play ball. But they continued to respond.”
With Carl Junction up 42-20 early in the fourth quarter, Ozark advanced to the Bulldogs’ 15-yard line. A pass to a wide-open Rushing that would have resulted in a touchdown sailed out of reach of Rushing. On the next play, Noah Southern intercepted off a pass and sprinted 85 yards for a touchdown.
The Tigers later had the ball at the Carl Junction seven-yard line, before Trentyn Lehman picked off a pass and ran 93 yards for another score.
Ozark (3-2) ended up being shut out over the second half and turbo-clocked.
“That first pick-6 was a game-changer,” Skaggs said. “We had scored twice at the end of the first half and it switched the momentum. But they got it back after the pick-6.”
Carl Junction 56, Ozark 20
Ozark 7 13 0 0 - 20
Carl Junction 28 7 7 14 - 56
Scoring
O - Strickler 3 run (Rushing PAT)
CJ - Patterson 8 run (Vogel PAT)
CJ - Sims recovered blocked punt (Vogel PAT)
CJ - Stewart 46 pass from Patterson (kick no good)
CJ - Patterson 9 run (Southern pass from Patterson)
CJ - Southern 9 pass from Patterson (Vogel PAT)
O - Strickler 1 run (kick no good)
O - Skaggs 22 pass from Strickler (Rushing kick)
CJ - Southern 59 pass from Patterson (Vogel PAT)
CJ - Southern 85 interception return (Vogel PAT)
CJ - Lehman 93 interception return (Vogel PAT)
