Having not played football during his formative years, Owen Brockman’s knowledge of the game was limited as he entered high school. Even if he would have wanted to strap on shoulder pads in junior high, it would have been next to impossible for him to catch up considering his naivette regarding even the most basic fundamentals.
But during Brockman’s eighth-grade year, he received an invite from the father of classmate Jacob Wofford to join a fantasy football league.
“I really got into that fantasy league, started watching football and began thinking it was kind of cool,” Brockman said. “Then, when people kept asking me to play this year, I thought, ‘Okay, I’ll come out.’”
All the way from that unusual intro to the pigskin, the first-year playing Brockman found himself smack dab in the middle of what proved to be the outcome-clinching play in Ozark’s 14-13 triumph over Branson on Friday.
Brockman, a junior corernback, deflected a Pirates pass at the Ozark 20-yard line on fourth down with a minute to play, sealing the Tigers’ comeback from a 13-0 halftime deficit. All night, Branson threw high spirals deep on sideline routes, with a pass interference penalty being one of the results the Pirates were seeking. But Brockman didn’t bite.
“I didn’t know where they were going to go, but was ready for anything,” Brockman said. “They came to my side and I reacted. (A Pirates receiver) had got past me, but I caught up to him and tried to get in the way of the ball and knock it down. I didn’t want to touch him because I knew they would call a penalty.”
Brockman batted down the pass without initiating any contact with the receiver — textbook stuff from a rookie on the rise.
“We’re so glad to have him,” Ozark coach Chad Depee said. “He’s a tremendous athlete and we love multi-sport kids. He’s a trackster and a basketballer and now he’s a footballer. He’s a competitor and it shows. He’s learning fast.
“It’s tough to be out there on an island and guard their best receiver like he did. I’ve been proud how he’s progressed. He was a big cog in the wheel tonight.”
Ozark (2-1) didn’t get rolling offensively until the 1:36 mark of the third quarter, when the Tigers finally ended a seven-quarter scoring drought against Branson that dated all the way back to the third quarter of the teams’ 2017 contest.
Ozark gained the lead midway through the fourth quarter, when running back Thomas Rushing scored on an eight-yard touchdown run and followed up with an extra-point boot. A defenseless receiver penalty and a roughing the kicker penalty against Branson aided the Tigers’ cause.
The Pirates were also hindered by not having running back Jay Hill for all of the second half. He was sidelined late in the second quarter with an injury and never returned. Earlier, Hill was virtually unstoppable while leading Branson to a 13-0 lead.
All the while, Ozark’s option offense wasn’t moving.
“It was disappointing. We didn’t come out thinking it would be like that,” running back Ethan Pritchard said. “But we kept the mindset this was a team we could beat. It took some talking in the locker room at halftime and changing up our gameplan just a bit. Then, when (Hill) went out, we were like, ‘Let’s get them now, we have an advantage.’”
Ozark’s defense twice turned away Branson after the Pirates had a first-and-goal, giving the Tigers’ offense the chance to come back.
“We were hurting early,” Depee said. “Then, we got some momentum. That’s what we really needed, to have some good things happen to us and build on it. That was the whole story of the second half.
Depee stuck to his playbook by keeping the ball on the ground and eventually was rewarded.
“It’s what we do,” Depee said. “We can’t forget that. We do things that we practice. We can’t get away from what we do. Our message to the kids was to continue to have faith in what we do.
“You can’t listen to all the outside noise,” he added. “That’s what I’m so proud of tonight. We stayed the course. The kids didn’t start questioning stuff, they just played.”
The lone adjustment Ozark made was drastically reducing its time in between snaps. The Tigers’ offensive linemen responded better than they had all night, allowing Pritchard and fullback Max Schilling to keep the chains moving.
“The faster we went, the better our offensive line dug in and found their comfort zone,” Depee said. “Speeding the process up like we did was a benefit to us. What a great testament to our linemen. The harder and faster we were going, that’s hard on anybody. For those big guys to battle in the trenches and to get back up and do it again, that was a key factor.”
Despite two earlier interceptions, Depee called for a pivotal pass on Ozark’s first scoring drive. Pritchard hauled in a 37-yard pass from quarterback Chance Strickler.
“With the way we like to run the ball 90 percent of the time, their safeties get used to coming downhill and making the play on the pitch-key,” Pritchard said. “They were almost blitzing. I looked at coach and said, ‘They’re firing down.’ When he saw them firing down again, he made that call.”
Once Ozark gained the lead, the Tigers’ defense stopped Branson twice, with the capper being Brockman’s deflection.
Naturally, Brockman’s first year to football hasn’t been all highlights. The thought of wondering if he made a mistake by playing has crept in his mind. “About once a week,” he admits. But he’s persevered.
“The first day of pads, they started hitting and I thought, ‘Whoa, this is not my style,’” Brockman said. “But I knew I had to get adjusted, get a feel for football and get locked in. Practices are tough. I know I have to stay focused and keep grinding through practices. Rewards will come if I keep my head up and keep grinding.
“I want to be out here to represent and fight for my school”
Ozark 14, Branson 13
Ozark 0 0 7 7 - 14
Branson 13 0 0 0 - 13
Scoring
B - Blackwell 33 pass from Muenchau (kick good)
B - Hill 6 run (kick no good)
O - Strickler 1 run (Rushing kick)
O - Rushing 8 run (Rushing kick)
