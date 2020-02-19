When Braxton Strick wrestled nationally in youth tournaments in Las Vegas and Virginia, he discovered the bigger the stage, the better he responded.
The Ozark 126-pounder doesn’t plan to be overwhelmed in his first go-around at the Class 4 State Wrestling Meet in Columbia this week. He’ll be one of seven Tigers competing at State and five making their first trip to State.
“There are going to be a lot of people and it’s going to be loud. I’ll have to get ready for it and adjust to it,” Strick said. But I like all the pressure. I work better under pressure. I love that feeling. The nerves and pressure fuel my wrestling. If I’m nervous, that will help me.”
Strick has responded exceptionally well during every stage of his freshman season. He’s fresh from COC Tournament and Class 4 District 3 championships and enters State with a 43-6 record.
“He came in with experience most freshmen don’t have and the expectation to really wrestle well.,” Ozark coach Tod Sundlie said.
Strick is shooting for a medal, preferably gold.
“I want to place as high as I possibly can,” he said. “It’s going to be tough. I’m going to have to bring my ‘A game.'
“(Districts) went exactly how I pictured in my mind, me standing on top of the podium. I dominated throughout the whole tournament. I’ve had momentum building up all season. Now, it’s ready to let loose.”
Maskrod, Moison wrestling their best
Elijah Maskrod (132) and Clayton Moison (138) also are fresh from capturing District championships. Maskrod is 32-15 and Moison 35-15.
They’ve upped their mat work in recent weeks, since being paired together as practice partners.
“We’ve had intense practices tougher,” Maskrod said. “He really has pushed me to work on my offensive neutral because he’s a lot better defending than some of my other practice partners. He’s pushed me to shoot over and over again and that really helped me come Districts.”
“When I started practiced with Elijah every day, he pushed me to be more aggressive on the mat,” Moison added. “He motivates me to be more dedicated and push harder. At the end of practices, we’re both really tired because of how hard we work.”
Moison is a three-time State qualifier, but has been somewhat of a pleasant surprise by capturing a COC Tournament title, to go along with his District title. He was third at Districts as a freshman and a sophomore.
A month into the season, Moison found himself with a losing record. At that juncture, he wouldn’t have guessed championships were in his future.
“I wouldn’t have believed it,” Moison said. “The last time I placed first for a tournament was during junior high. It’s been a while. It feels great to win something in high school. I’ve worked hard for it and deserve it.
“I’ve worked to get a lot better than what I was last year by fixing mistakes I always made. I’m glad I’ve peaked at the right time. I’ve listened to the coaches more this season. They’ve really helped. I’m glad they’re here.”
“Clayton’s a good example of how early on we struggled with consistency,” Sundlie said. “But he owned it and addressed it. Now, he’s got to feel really good about his consistency the last month or so.”
Moison’s previous trips to State were short-lived. He has higher expectations this time.
“I’ll be nervous, but not as nervous as I was my freshman year,” he said. “Last year, I was kind of clueless and didn’t expect to do anything great and I went out that way. I feel more confident in myself this year by beating the opponents I have. I’m hoping to prove something by placing.”
Maskrod, who also made State last year but was quickly ousted, has a similar sentiment.
“Last year, It was more like, ‘I qualified, that’s awesome and if I medal, great,’” Maskrod said. “But it didn’t really feel like a possibility to me. Qualifying was my big goal. This year, I feel like I might have a shot at (medaling). That’s going to make me aggressive. I’m going up there with excitement that there is a possibility of me medaling.”
Tigers sending seven to State
Joining Strick, Maskrod and Moison at State will be teammates Lucas Campbell (120), Riley Sundlie (152), Kale Conway (160) and Hunter Tennison (285). Campbell is 33-14, Sundlie 26-14, Conway 33-16 and Tennison 34-9.
Conway and Tennison were both runner-up at Districts.
Tod Sundlie was pleased with the Tigers’ District showing and hopes they can finish strong.
“I’m very pleased with the consistency in their approach,” he said. “You spend a lot of time, even in the off-season, talking about those big matches that you have to find a way to win. We did that for the most part. They’ve got to expect it and I think they did. That’s been a big part of their success. They committed to believing. I’m proud of them. You’ve got to trust how hard you’ve worked, believe in it and go out and execute.
“Anything can happen at State,” he added. “It can be pretty crazy. It’s a fun environment. We expect to go up there and win matches.”
