There was some consolation on Ozark’s side Wednesday that the Tigers finally showed their exceptional ball-control that helped make this the program’s winningest season in school history.
But there was more frustration than anything from Ozark that its offense didn’t display the same accuracy on ball-striking that had added up to 100 goals through Districts.
The Tigers’ troubles finishing led to their end, a 2-1 Class 4 Sectional home setback at the hands of Lee’s Summit West.
A sense of urgency brought out Ozark’s best play over the final 10 minutes or so, a span in which the Tigers had repeated shots on goal, only to repeatedly come up empty.
“The last 10 minutes, we pressured the ball because it was our last year playing with the juniors and sophomores,” said forward TK Stine, one of 14 Ozark seniors. “We were giving it out best and trying to make our coach happy. We tried the best we can. We just couldn’t finish our shots.
“I’m sad we lost,” he added. “We should have won the game.”
“We definitely outplayed them. But we didn’t finish our chances,” forward Wade Korns said. “You’ve got to finish your chances, especially when you’re facing good teams. It’s sad because you can’t really do anything about it now.”
The importance of finishing couldn’t be overestimated on this night.
Lee’s Summit West possessed the ball the majority of time in the first half, but had to settle for being tied at 1 entering halftime. In fact, the Trojans could have been down 2-1.
In contrast, Ozark owned the ball the majority of the second half, but was outscored 1-0.
Lee’s Summit West scored its game-winning goal on a perfectly-placed shot in the corner of its goal by Gabe Ramos three minutes into the second half.
“They capitalized on their chances,” Ozark midfielder Troy Davidson said. “They put away the one they needed to.”
Davidson added the Tigers didn’t respond initially to being down 2-1 in the manner they should have.
“We put our heads down and the next 20 or so minutes it wasn’t our best soccer,” Davidson said. “We had to do something to change it. Most of our team is seniors and we knew it could be our last 10-15 minutes playing together. That hit us and we gave it everything we could.”
Korns, in particular, was masterful with the ball to set up Ozark scoring opportunities. He had the Tigers’ crowd oohing-and-aahing in delight by juking past Lee’s Summit West defenders.
“Soccer is about creating chances and that’s what we did so well this season,” Ozark coach Tom Davidson said. “Think about how many times tonight in the second half we created scoring chances for ourselves. We figured out what works for us and created chance after chance after chance. But nothing would fall. It was everything you could do, except the ball going over the line and into the goal.
“I honestly think if the second (goal) would have fell, we would have got a third one,” he added. “But it wasn’t in the cards.”
Ozark’s shots on goal In the first 60 minutes were few.
“They possessed the ball well and pressured us in the first half,” Stine said. “After halftime, we got back to our game and did our jobs.”
The Tigers scored on a Stine goal midway through the first half. He and the Lee’s Summit West goalkeeper both chased after a loose ball 20-25 yards in front of the Ozark goal. Stine won the race.
“We both came out for the ball and he stopped. He thought I was going to stop,” Stine said. “I used my speed, kept going and shot the ball in.”
As easy as that goal was, the Tigers couldn’t find the back of the net the rest of the night. They endured failed attempts that hit the crossbar, sail only a few feet above the goal, deflect off a Lee’s Summit West defender or into the arms of the Trojans’ ever-present goalkeeper.
Lee’s Summit West (18-5) advances to face Jefferson City (18-5) in the Quarterfinal round.
Ozark has reached the Quarterfinals only once.
“We wanted to go further,” Korns said. “But it is what it is. We didn’t finish our chances so we don’t get to move on.”
