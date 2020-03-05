It's been 12 years since any adjustments have been needed for the Ozark boys basketball program's District championship banner hanging in the Tigers' gym.
Remember the names of Jordan Nuckolls, Matt Jordan, Seth Arnold, Isaiah Monroe and Tom Ligdon? Indeed, Ozark has not captured a District title since their glory days culminated in a Class 5 District 11 championship in 2008. Steve Hunter was the Tigers' coach and current coach Mark Schweitzer was a second-year assistant by way of Hollister in his first go-around at Ozark.
The Tigers (17-10) can end the program's District title drought with a win over Glendale (16-10) tonight at 7:30 in the Class 5 District 10 final at Lebanon.
"I talked to the kids about it being a big deal when you hang a number on a banner in the gym for a District title," Schweitzer said. "That stays there long after they graduate and they can come back and see that number. They can see it hanging from the rafters and say, 'They were part of something that provided a huge sense of accomplishment and satisfaction.'"
Ozark, the District's No. 1 seed, earned its berth in the final with a 33-27 win over Waynesville on Tuesday. Glendale, the No. 3 seed, upset No. 2 seed Lebanon 70-69.
Lebanon, which had beaten Glendale twice in the regular season, received 38 points from Quentin Shelton and held a 13-point lead. But the Falcons did what they do best by rallying.
"I thought that game could go either way," Schweitzer said. "The Shelton kid is pretty special. But Glendale fought extremely hard and came back. They never let the score dictate their effort. They play defensively extremely hard. In the post-season, that's what happens. Kids play harder when their season is on the line.
"We're expecting everything Glendale has to offer.
"We had Glendale on the ropes (in a 61-58 win in January)," he added. "But their story all year has been about them making runs. They made a run on us in the third quarter that got them into the game and it was a dogfight."
The Falcons have one of the most respected coaches in the area in former Clever coach Brian McTague.
"He knows his stuff," Schweitzer said. "He had good teams at Clever and a good one year at Branson, winning a COC championship. His track record is proven."
Glendale's leader on the floor is 6-foot-3 forward Colton Harrell. He is of no relation to former Ozark baseball great and MLB pitcher Lucas Harrell, who attended Glendale before transferring to Ozark in the early 2000s.
"He's a very good sophomore," Schweitzer said. "He's going to have a very good four-year career for them, after playing as a freshman last year. There has been no sophomore slump for him. He's been solid all season. He can score inside and outside and moves well without the ball."
Win or lose tonight, it will be a while before chatter at Ozark quiets regarding Waynesville's stall tactics. Waynesville held the ball for the final six-plus minutes of the second quarter, while trailing 14-10.
Ozark senior center AJ Elliott is in striking range of the 1,000-point milestone. Elliott and junior forward Blaine Cline combined for 16 points against Waynesville. Cline recorded his first career dunk.
"It was a game of chicken, I guess," Schweitzer said. "If I sent a message to anybody it was, 'Let them run right into me.' I didn't budge. I can't think of any decision I've made that has been more argumentative in my mind. I had time to mull it over. I had six and a half minutes. I did what I thought would be successful for our defensive game plan and he did what he thought he needed to do to be successful in his offensive game plan.
"Part of my thinking was I was confident in my kids being the best team," he added. "I was confident going into halftime with a lead and that we would win the game in the second half. We had no foul trouble whatsoever, so we could be aggressive as we wanted to in the second half with our depth."
Schweitzer and veteran coach Terry Writer, in his first season at Ozark as an assistant, talked while Waynesville held onto the ball of their general displeasure of such tactics.
"I turned to Terry and said, 'How many times has this happened to you,'" Schweitzer said. "He said, 'More than I like.' That kind of stuff happens at this time of the year, especially in the first round of Districts when teams feel they are overmatched and that's what they have to do to win."
Prior to the Glendale-Ozark contest, the girls final will feature No. 1 seed Ozark (21-6) against No. 2 Lebanon (18-9) at 6 p.m.
The Lady Tigers are chasing their first District championship since 2012.
"It's a great night for Ozark," Schweitzer said. "It's a 'Super Night,' with both the girls and boys playing on the same night and I can't think of anything better than for both teams to be playing for a District title."
