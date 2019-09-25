Ozark running back Tyler Bolin thinks the Tigers’ turnaround this season began even before their opening kickoff.
News in August that the Missouri State High Schools Athletic Association had designated Ozark a Class 5 school for the post-season was well-received in the Tigers’ locker room. Ozark was a Class 6 school for the first time a year ago.
As part of Class 5 District 6, the Tigers will compete for a title with fellow COC members Carthage, Nixa, Branson and Republic.
From a realistic standpoint, Ozark can draw much more motivation knowing it has as good a shot as anyone to play for a District championship.
“We liked the competition last year in Class 6 and it was something we looked forward to,” Bolin said. “In Class 5, we’re not playing schools with an average of 10 (NCAA) D-I guys. But this year we have a shot at winning our District.”
Indeed, Ozark (3-1) already owns the first District tie-breaker by beating both Branson (1-3) and Nixa (1-3).
Bolin’s memories from last week’s 20-14 Backyard Brawl win over Nixa will include the passion he saw and heard from the overflow crowd in attendance. He reports classmates have related they have taken a liking to the Tigers.
“Last year, people came to football games thinking we were probably going to lose,” Bolin said. “This year, our games are highly attended. The fans come with high energy hoping we’re going to win and that helps us put forth more effort.
“We’ve turned the program around,” he added. “I love it. We’re hoping, 4-1 and then see how far we can take it.”
Ozark’s turnaround has naturally made watching game film more enjoyable for coach Chad Depee and his staff. After he made his order for a late-night dinner at Sonic on Friday, Depee was looking forward to directing the game film.
“It’s what we do and what we love to do,” he said. “We put a lot of time into this. Our kids put a lot of time into it. Grading film is us trying to get better. Of course, it’s always nice to grade film on a win.”
Looking ahead, Ozark will try to finish the first half of its season with a 4-1 record by winning at Carl Junction this week. The Bulldogs are fresh from being whipped by Willard.
Depee warns it will be imperative that his players put the Backyard Brawl in the past.
“Carl Junction has a great program and they will be good,” Depee said. “We’ll have too approach it just like any week.and the big thing is making sure each day we work hard. Coming off a big emotional game like this, we have to make sure we get back to work and are doing everything we possibly can to put ourselves in position to go compete at CJ.”
